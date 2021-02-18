MainConcept has today unveiled its new video codecs and components optimized for ARM chipsets including Apple silicon and the M1 chip.

In a press release the company stated:

MainConcept, the leading provider of codec and streaming technologies to the professional and broadcast industries, today revealed its lineup of video codecs and components optimized for ARM chipsets. The MainConcept® ARM Desktop SDK includes award-winning codecs custom-built for the new processors used by major computer hardware manufacturers including Apple, Microsoft and Samsung. These optimizations mean software like Adobe® Premiere® Pro, the leader in video editing, delivers the same amazing experiences users have come to expect from x86 processors.

MainConcept says it has been working with companies like Adobe since early 2020 in anticipation of Apple silicon, and that as a result, its MainConcept ARM Desktop SDK 1.0 "delivers codecs and components that have been tested across a multitude of implementations, from multi-seat production studios to home setups."

The new HEVC/H.265 and AVC/H.264 codecs for ARM reportedly deliver 2x improved encoding and decoding compared to other codecs. The full list of new products includes:

HEVC/H.265, AVC/H.264, MPEG-4, MPEG-1/2, DV/DVCPRO 25, Audio, Converter & Scaler, SCTE-35, Network Server and Client, OTT Content Creation.

Commenting on MainConcept's work, Adobe's Sue Skidmore, head of partner relations stated "Adobe Creative Cloud users want to focus on doing their best creative work and not worry about which chipset they have. It is vitally important to us that creatives have a consistent experience across our supported platforms. When it came to readying Premiere Pro and other Adobe products for Apple M1 devices, we valued the collaboration with MainConcept on implementing optimized HEVC and AVC codecs for ARM."