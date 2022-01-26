Forget your password for iCloud, iTunes, or the App Store? Here's how to reset your Apple IDSource: Joseph Keller/iMore

  • A major iCloud outage took place overnight.
  • Many Apple users were left without access to iCloud services or were unable to log in.
  • Apple says that the issues have since been resolved.

Apple says that a series of issues affecting its iCloud services overnight has been resolved.

Late Tuesday it emerged that many key services including iMessage and iCloud were experiencing major issues. At around 6:15 pm EST Apple advised that Game Center, iCloud Backup, iCloud Mail, iCloud Storage Upgrades, Web Apps on iCloud.com, iMessage, and Photos were all affected.

This morning, Apple's system status page indicates that the six issues were resolved through the night. This is reflected in a steady decrease in reports of outages on Downdetector both in the U.S. and UK and should hopefully mean that everyone is now able to access these services without issue.

Earlier this year many users on T-Mobile began encountering issues with iCloud Private Relay, a more recent addition from Apple that comes with iCloud+ and iOS 15, according to T-Mobile this occurred because of a change in iOS 15.2 that led to the feature being toggled off.

