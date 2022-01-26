Apple says that a series of issues affecting its iCloud services overnight has been resolved.

Late Tuesday it emerged that many key services including iMessage and iCloud were experiencing major issues. At around 6:15 pm EST Apple advised that Game Center, iCloud Backup, iCloud Mail, iCloud Storage Upgrades, Web Apps on iCloud.com, iMessage, and Photos were all affected.

This morning, Apple's system status page indicates that the six issues were resolved through the night. This is reflected in a steady decrease in reports of outages on Downdetector both in the U.S. and UK and should hopefully mean that everyone is now able to access these services without issue.