What you need to know
- A major iCloud outage took place overnight.
- Many Apple users were left without access to iCloud services or were unable to log in.
- Apple says that the issues have since been resolved.
Apple says that a series of issues affecting its iCloud services overnight has been resolved.
Late Tuesday it emerged that many key services including iMessage and iCloud were experiencing major issues. At around 6:15 pm EST Apple advised that Game Center, iCloud Backup, iCloud Mail, iCloud Storage Upgrades, Web Apps on iCloud.com, iMessage, and Photos were all affected.
This morning, Apple's system status page indicates that the six issues were resolved through the night. This is reflected in a steady decrease in reports of outages on Downdetector both in the U.S. and UK and should hopefully mean that everyone is now able to access these services without issue.
Earlier this year many users on T-Mobile began encountering issues with iCloud Private Relay, a more recent addition from Apple that comes with iCloud+ and iOS 15, according to T-Mobile this occurred because of a change in iOS 15.2 that led to the feature being toggled off.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Disney+ is launching in 42 more countries this summer
Disney+ has announced that it is launching in 42 countries this simmer including Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.
Does iPhone 13 have a pink screen problem? Apple says ... maybe?
Some iPhone 13 owners are reporting an issue that manifests as a pink or purple display.
The Withings ScanWatch is the best non-Apple Watch smartwatch you can buy
Hybrid smartwatches have a lot going for themselves, and the best one now is the Withings ScanWatch. It's packed full of many of the great features that make the Apple Watch Series 7.
Make the most of MagSafe with this iPhone 12 mini cases
Take full advantage of the MagSafe charger and other accessories with one of these cases on your iPhone 12 mini.