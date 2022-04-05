What you need to know
- A second man has been sentenced in a $1.5 million Apple store gift card scheme.
- Jason Tout-Puissant got 60 months in federal prison and has to pay back $1.26 million to Apple.
- He stole the money from Apple by stealing point-of-sale devices from Apple and using them to load up gift cards with money.
A man who stole point-of-sale devices from Apple and used them to fraudulently load gift cards has been sentenced to 60 months in federal prison and ordered to pay back $1.26 million.
The DoJ announced Monday that a second man in the $1.5 million scheme would service time and had been ordered to make restitution. His partner in crime had previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud and was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison.
From the release:
According to plea papers, Mr. Tout-Puissant admitted that he stole multiple Apple point-of-sale devices – nicknamed "Isaacs" – from an Apple store in Southlake, Texas, then sat outside the store, logged onto the store's wifi network, and loaded thousands of dollars of fraudulent store credits onto gift cards.
He then loaded the giftcards onto Apple Passbook, an application that generates QR codes for the value of gift cards, and sent screenshots of those codes to Mr. Ali.
Mr Ali and "an unindicted coconspirator" used the gift cards to buy thousands of dollars worth of Apple products from Apple stores in New York to the tune of some $1.5 million.
U.S. Attorney Chad Meacham said "The Justice Department will not tolerate fraud against any company, be it a multinational corporation or a mom-and-pop operation. We are grateful to our FBI partners for their work on this case."
Apple hit with lawsuit over claims it breached New York labor law
Apple has been sued by a former employee who claims that the company breaches New York labor law by not paying its manual workers on a weekly basis.
Review: Be picture perfect with Sonix's MagLink Pop Up Selfie Light
When it comes to taking the best selfies, you'd better have good lighting. This accessory from Sonix ensures that you always have studio lighting with you everywhere, thanks to magnets.
Oscar-winner 'CODA' is coming to UK cinemas from April 8
Apple TV+ is bringing Oscar winner 'CODA' to cinemas in the United Kingdom starting April 8, giving people the chance to watch the hugely popular movie on the big screen.
These accessories will go great with your Apple AirTags
Apple's AirTag doesn't have any hooks or adhesive for attaching to your precious items. Luckily there are plenty of accessories for that purpose, both from Apple and third parties.