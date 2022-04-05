A man who stole point-of-sale devices from Apple and used them to fraudulently load gift cards has been sentenced to 60 months in federal prison and ordered to pay back $1.26 million.

The DoJ announced Monday that a second man in the $1.5 million scheme would service time and had been ordered to make restitution. His partner in crime had previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud and was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison.

From the release:

According to plea papers, Mr. Tout-Puissant admitted that he stole multiple Apple point-of-sale devices – nicknamed "Isaacs" – from an Apple store in Southlake, Texas, then sat outside the store, logged onto the store's wifi network, and loaded thousands of dollars of fraudulent store credits onto gift cards. He then loaded the giftcards onto Apple Passbook, an application that generates QR codes for the value of gift cards, and sent screenshots of those codes to Mr. Ali.

Mr Ali and "an unindicted coconspirator" used the gift cards to buy thousands of dollars worth of Apple products from Apple stores in New York to the tune of some $1.5 million.

U.S. Attorney Chad Meacham said "The Justice Department will not tolerate fraud against any company, be it a multinational corporation or a mom-and-pop operation. We are grateful to our FBI partners for their work on this case."