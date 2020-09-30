Apple has closed its Manchester Trafford Centre store after a suspected outbreak of COVID-19 amongst staff.

The closure was reported by Michael Steeber on September 25, with commenters noting that whilst Greater Manchester remains under more stringent lockdown, a store just two miles away remained open.

Now, a report from the Manchester Evening News suggests an outbreak of COVID-19 amongst staff is to blame:

Apple has temporarily closed its Trafford Centre store after members of staff were affected by coronavirus. The tech giant has shut the branch until further notice 'out of an abundance of caution'. A spokesman said Covid-19 had 'affected some team members' but declined to confirm if anyone had tested positive for the virus.

A source has confirmed to iMore that at least one member of staff has tested positive for the virus. In a statement to the outlet, an Apple spokesperson stated: "We always put the health and wellbeing of our customers and teams above everything else and our stores are only open when we're confident we can serve customers in a safe and healthy environment." Apple said it had closed the store "out of an abundance of caution" temporarily, and that "some team members" had been affected. It said it looked forward to reopening the store soon.

According to the store's website, Apple Trafford Centre will remain closed until at least October 6. As noted, Apple's Arndale Centre store remains open nearby and will emerge from limited, special opening hours on October 3, after which normal service hours will resume.