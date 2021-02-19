Don't miss out: Join Visible wireless for as low as $25/mo

A March Apple Event is still likely, just not on March 16

Don't hold out hope for a March 16 Apple Event.
What you need to know

  • Mark Gurman says there won't be a March 16 Apple Event.
  • March 16 was a date that kept floating around as a possible date for an Apple Event from unverified sources.
  • Apple has usually held an event in March, but just don't expect it on the 16th.

It seems that despite previous rumors, Apple may not be holding an event on March 16, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This "confirmation" comes from a recent tweet from Gurman.

The original rumor of a March event has been around since last October, but an earlier report floating around recently from Taiwanese site, Economic Daily News, suggested otherwise. It seems that Economic Daily News had cited some unverified and unsubstantiated rumors from a Twitter account going by the handles of LeaksApplePro and FrontTron. Both of these Twitter accounts have not had a good track record with accurate Apple leaks, despite the name.

We're not sure why the specific date of March 16 was chosen to begin with, but it had picked up some momentum in recent days. Macrumors editor Joe Rossingol had some commentary about the rumored event, but Gurman confirmed in a reply that it is incorrect.

To hammer it home, Gurman also sent out another tweet, simply stating that "launch isn't on the 16th." However, this doesn't rule out the possibility of Apple still hosting a March event, just on a different date.

Some of the possible announcements at a March Apple Event could include a new iMac, new iPad Pros, updated iPad mini, some new iteration of AirPods or AirPods Pro, and AirTags. We could even hold out hope for a cheaper form of AirPods Max.

Regardless, Apple has historically held events in the month of March, so it's still bound to happen. It's just not going to be on the 16th like all the rumors were speculating.

