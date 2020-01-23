Racers start your engines! Mario Kart Tour has been available since September 25, 2019, but you haven't been able to actually race against other players until just recently. In a recent news update, the app has stated that the multiplayer beta will be open to all players from Thursday, January, 23 at 2:00 am ET through Wednesday January, 29 at 12:59 am ET.

The second multiplayer test is here! This time around, all players, including #MarioKartTour Gold Pass subscribers, can participate. Race your friends by tapping Menu, and then Multiplayer in-game. pic.twitter.com/IYqKWNmIue — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) January 23, 2020

Before now, only players with a Gold Pass subscription could access the Multiplayer beta. We're happy it's currently available for more people to enjoy, especially since this testing allows you to create lobbies and race against your friends. It's unclear whether multiplayer will be available to everyone when it comes out of beta or if it will be reserved for Gold Pass subscribers. So, you should definitely take advantage of it while it's here.

I played a couple multiplayer rounds on the app to see how well it works. Since you're actually playing with others online, the races take a bit longer to start and can be a little laggy at times. But it's nice taking first place and knowing that you're competing against real people instead of just an AI.

Something strange is that you don't get to choose which courses you play. Even if you create a lobby for local friends to join, the app somehow decides which course you'll play on and gives you a count down for how much longer that course is available for. Prove to your friends that you are indeed the best Mario Kart Tour racer.