Nintendo has announced a special offer for Nintendo Switch Online members: Mario Tennis Aces will be free to try starting on Aug. 7. This trial period will be available through Aug. 11 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

To complement this free trial period, Mario Tennis Aces will be 30% off in the Nintendo Switch eShop from Aug. 7 through Aug. 20. If you tried the game out at all during the trial period, your progress will carry over. If you would rather just purchase Mario Tennis Aces outright, it is currently $50 on Amazon.

Nintendo Switch Online is required in order to play Nintendo games online (except for free-to-play games, which do not require a subscription). Another useful feature that is part of Nintendo Switch Online is the ability to use cloud saves, so all your game saves are backed up digitally. Even if something happens to your Nintendo Switch, your 200 hours in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild won't be going anywhere.

If you have your membership all set and want to get in on this action, you can check out our guide on how to download and play the free trial. You can preparein advance or wait until Aug. 7 to start downloading.