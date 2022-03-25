What you need to know
- Artbox has a big new version 2.7 update available for download.
- Artbox is now free to download with an in-app purchase unlocking additional features.
- Use Artbox to save art created by kids and all the family.
Artbox, an app for saving art that was created by kids and families, has a big new version 2.7 update out that adds more than 40 new features, fixes, and improvements. I've written about Artbox before and it's a great addition to any Home screen.
Already one of the best iPhone, iPad, and Mac apps for keeping memories safe, this new version 2.7 update builds on a solid foundation while also changing the app's business model. Anyone can now download Artbox from the App Store without paying a penny with some features requiring an in-app purchase to unlock. Examples include biometric security locks, iCloud sync, and support for custom app icons.
In terms of new features, Artbox 2.7 adds that aforementioned change in business model as well as an area that shows iCloud sync status for those times when Apple's services aren't playing ball. A revamped light and dark mode setting are included as are birthday settings that are tied to individual profiles.
Beyond the new stuff, tons of improvements and bug fixes are included and this is all atop an app that was already a great place to save all of the art our kids make but will no longer fit on the fridge door!
You can download the updated Artbox from the App Store now and it's well worth checking out if you've ever reluctantly thrown away a piece of art that you wish you had the space to save. Just take a photo of it and let Artbox do the rest!
You can also learn more about what's new in this version as well as the Artbox Pro subscription on the developer's website, too.
