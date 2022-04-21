Riot Games has announced what we can expect from the next update to League of Legends: Wild Rift with two new skins, a new event, and more all on the way.

The update, version 3.1b, brings with it two new skins in the form of Marauder Brand and Marauder Graves although Riot Games does note that "availability varies by region," so keep that in mind when getting your expectations up. Both of the new skins should arrive on April 28.

Gamers can also look forward to new accessories in the form of new icons and emotes while the 'Join the Fluft! (Bilgewater)' event will kick off on April 29. New character adjustments are also being made to Blitzcrank, Darius, Fiora, Jhin, Kai'sa, Luxian, Master Yi, Olaf, Kakan, Sett, and Yuumi.