What you need to know
- League of Legends: Wild Rift has a new update that adds new content and tweaks existing characters.
- A new event is coming while two new skins are also on their way.
- League of Legends: Wild Rift brings the popular title to mobile.
Riot Games has announced what we can expect from the next update to League of Legends: Wild Rift with two new skins, a new event, and more all on the way.
The update, version 3.1b, brings with it two new skins in the form of Marauder Brand and Marauder Graves although Riot Games does note that "availability varies by region," so keep that in mind when getting your expectations up. Both of the new skins should arrive on April 28.
Gamers can also look forward to new accessories in the form of new icons and emotes while the 'Join the Fluft! (Bilgewater)' event will kick off on April 29. New character adjustments are also being made to Blitzcrank, Darius, Fiora, Jhin, Kai'sa, Luxian, Master Yi, Olaf, Kakan, Sett, and Yuumi.
Legendary 5v5 MOBA action awaits you in League of Legends: Wild Rift. This battle arena game built for mobile brings faster matches with exciting champs and objectives.
Explore the skill and strategy 5v5 MOBA experience of League of Legends, now available on mobile. Enter the combat arena and choose the champion that can lead you to victory.
Don't yet have League of Legends: Wild Rift installed? You can grab it from the App Store now. It's a free game but there are in-app purchases available. You can also learn more about the new update in the Riot Games patch notes.
If you want to upgrade your mobile experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The PlayStation app just got an iPhone feature it should have had years ago
Sony has updated its PlayStation app for iPhone and iPad adding a number of new features along the way. One of them is something that you might not have realized wasn't already available — because it really ought to have been. Now, you can use the PlayStation app in landscape mode like it's 2007 all over again.
Instagram to rank based on originality & improve product and people tagging
Instagram has announced changes to the way it ranks content as well as improvements to product and people tags that will open them up to more people than ever before.
Apple drops stunning new trailer for 'Prehistoric Planet'
Apple has dropped another trailer for the hotly-anticipated 'Prehistoric Planet'.
Grab one of these knockoff N64 controllers for Nintendo Switch
The N64 controller has been remade for Nintendo Switch, but it keeps selling out in minutes. If you want to play N64 games the way they were meant to be played, you should get one of these awesome knockoff N64 controllers.