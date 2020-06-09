The new products are MW65 Active Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones in matte black metal with black leather and MW07 PLUS True Wireless Earphones in black acetate with a matte black stainless steel charging case. The former cost $499, the later $299.

Master & Dynamic has added two new sound tools to the "Master & Dynamic for 0.95" collection, originally launched in 2017. Created in partnership with the legendary camera company Leica Camera AG and their high-end accessories brand 0.95, the new headphones and earphones are inspired by the iconic design and unrivalled craftsmanship of the world's fastest aspherical lens, the Leica Noctilux-M 50mm f/0.95 ASPH.

Master & Dynamic has today announced new wireless headphones and earbuds in partnership with Leica Camera AG.

The products feature design elements from Leica's brand and Noctilux lens including anodized aluminum finished to matte black, gloss detailing and more. Durable leather used in Leica's camera also features in the headband and ear pads. The wireless headphones feature 40mm Beryllium drivers and two modes of Active Noise-Cancellation. The earphones feature a total of 40 hours playback time, a stainless steel charging case and 10mm Beryllium drivers.

On the launch Master & Dynamic said:

"It has been an honor to call Leica our partner since April of 2017 when we collaborated on our first collection of analog products. The response was phenomenal, exceeding our expectations. People saw the connection right away: the detail, the materials, craftsmanship and precision engineering. It makes complete sense to forge ahead with our most sophisticated digital products now. We are combining the best parts of heritage and technology."

Both new products are available from Master & Dynamic's store now!