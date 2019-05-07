New York-based Master & Dynamic has announced its latest premium audio product. The MW65 are lightweight, active noise-canceling (ANC), wireless over-ear headphones that offer up to 24 hours of listening time between charges. With quick charging, you can recharge the headphones 50 percent in just 15 minutes. The headphones arrive on the market today, May 7, in two colorways.

With a combination of heavy grain leathers and lambskin-wrapped memory foam ear pads, the MW65 headphones weigh just 250g and feature a scratch-resistant surface. Available in two distinct styles, brown leather with silver metal, and black leather with gunmetal, the headphones offer Bluetooth 4.2 connectively with a pairing range up to 65 feet (20m).

For active noise-canceling, the over-ear MW65 headphones include two modes, high and low. According to Master & Dynamic, the headphones utilize best-in-class feed-forward and feed-back hybrid active noise-canceling technology. In doing so, "the two beamforming noise-reduction mic arrays analyze and cancel the combination of unwanted outside environmental noise and user-heard ambient noise to provide the purest undistorted sound quality."