New York-based Master & Dynamic has announced its latest premium audio product. The MW65 are lightweight, active noise-canceling (ANC), wireless over-ear headphones that offer up to 24 hours of listening time between charges. With quick charging, you can recharge the headphones 50 percent in just 15 minutes. The headphones arrive on the market today, May 7, in two colorways.
With a combination of heavy grain leathers and lambskin-wrapped memory foam ear pads, the MW65 headphones weigh just 250g and feature a scratch-resistant surface. Available in two distinct styles, brown leather with silver metal, and black leather with gunmetal, the headphones offer Bluetooth 4.2 connectively with a pairing range up to 65 feet (20m).
For active noise-canceling, the over-ear MW65 headphones include two modes, high and low. According to Master & Dynamic, the headphones utilize best-in-class feed-forward and feed-back hybrid active noise-canceling technology. In doing so, "the two beamforming noise-reduction mic arrays analyze and cancel the combination of unwanted outside environmental noise and user-heard ambient noise to provide the purest undistorted sound quality."
Though they are the first Master & Dynamic headphones to offer ANC, the company's signature rich, warm sound remains thanks to the custom Beryllium drivers.
As Jonathan Levine, Master & Dynamic's Founder and CEO explains:
"We waited until we could launch an ANC product that was acoustically stunning. Through vigorous research we were able to develop an amazing ANC technology that did not compromise our signature acoustics, which is a commonly known issue with ANC. As a result of patience and discipline we are also delivering our lightest weight headphones ever. This is quite an accomplishment considering we still use all metal and premium leathers."
The headphones also support Google Assistant, which allows you to continue your conversations on the go. You can also use the integration to connect with entertainment, get information, and manage your day. The beamforming noise- reduction microphones have been designed to filter out external noise and focus on the sound of your voice at every command regardless of location or environmental noise.
We've been testing the MW65 headphones in recent weeks and plan on publishing our review very soon. In the meantime, you can order your pair of MW65 headphones through the Master & Dynamic website. They retail for $499.