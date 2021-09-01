Completely free of in-app purchases and ads thanks to being part of the Apple Arcade subscription, MasterChef: Let's Cook! will see players be matched with other cooks from around the globe. They'll then choose their ingredients and "slice, prepare, plate, and serve delicious dishes with style in fun mini-games."

Fans of cooking games are in for a treat when MasterChef: Let's Cook! lands on Apple Arcade this coming Friday, September 3. The game will be playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

COOK WITH STYLE Create an avatar and customize its features as you want! Become the coolest chef and standout by changing your outfit from a wide range of clothes, accessories, and aprons! PROGRESS THROUGH EPISODES To become a top chef you will have to progress through different episodes. Each episode will contain a variety of dishes, mini-games and different gameplay related to that Episode theme. Be ready to discover new utensils, recipes, and cooking gear as you progress through each episode. Collect trophies to progress. Train your skills and grow as a chef!

If that sounds like your bag you can pre-register for the download in the App Store right now. The game will be free for all Apple Arcade subscribers.

If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming. Game controller support is included in this release, although you might be just as well stabbing at the screen with your fingers instead.