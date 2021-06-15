If you are a patient of the Mayo Clinic, you can finally access your health data through the Health app on your iPhone.

The health institution has announced in a press release that it has added support for Apple's Health Records feature which allows patients to access health data from multiple providers through the Health app on the iPhone.

Steve Ommen, M.D., Medical Director of Experience Products for Mayo Clinic's Center for Digital Health, said that the feature "can be helpful for accessing records and tracking daily fitness and diet" and that the clinic intends to make the feature "as secure and transparent as possible, with patients in control of what they choose to share."

"There are more ways than ever for patients to be actively engaged in their health care, and smartphone apps can be helpful for accessing records and tracking daily fitness and diet ... We want patients who are interested in these apps to be able to use them securely and enhance their health care at Mayo Clinic." "We know that our patients want the ease and convenience of having access to their electronic health records. Increasingly, health care providers will be required to make this information available to patients ... Our goal is to make the process as secure and transparent as possible, with patients in control of what they choose to share."

Health Records allow users of the Health app to access and even share medical data with their healthcare providers if they choose to do so. The overall idea is to gather all possible health data and, from that, help you better understand your health and make more informed decisions. The Health app is currently only available on iPhone and comes preinstalled with iOS.

If you want to really get into tracking your health, check out our list of the Best Apple Watch 2021.