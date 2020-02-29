Meghan Trainor will host a Today at Apple session at Apple's Third Street Promenade on Monday, March 9.

Spotted by Michael Steeber, the event will take place at Apple's Third Street Promenade Store from 7:00 pm until 8:30 pm local time.

Meghan Trainor at Apple Third Street Promenade on March 9. This will definitely be a full house https://t.co/SnqY0fT1XN — Michael Steeber (@MichaelSteeber) February 29, 2020

The session is titled 'Exclusive: Make an Apple Music Playlist with Meghan Trainor' and the description reads:

Join Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Meghan Trainor to create a playlist of empowering hits as part of our She Creates series. She'll talk about her passion for uplifting women in music with Beats 1 host Brooke Reese. You'll get hands-on with the latest iPhone to build a custom playlist using your favorite tracks from Apple Music. Early arrival encouraged, seating not guaranteed. For sessions with amplified sound, hearing loop technology is available on request. 1415 Third Street Promenade Santa Monica, CA 90401

As Steeber notes, you can bet this will be a hot ticket, so if you want to sign up you should do it now!

Trainor will host the session alongside Apple Music Beats 1 Host Brooke Reese, who has worked with the station since 2015. The session is part of Apple's She Creates program of Today At Apple events, celebrating International Women's day throughout the entire month of March. Their website states:

Join us in celebration of International Women's Day from March 1–31. Learn from inspiring female creators, share ideas with others, and explore new perspectives in hands-on sessions using iPad, iPhone, and Mac.

