Meross has announced the release of the company's latest HomeKit-enabled accessory on Tuesday, the MAP100 Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifier. The newest Meross accessory combines powerful air purification with smart home conveniences found in the best HomeKit air purifiers — all at an affordable price.

The Meross Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifier covers small to medium-sized rooms — up to 207 square feet, with a three-stage filtration process that lasts up to six months. According to Meross, the included True HEPA filter captures 99.97% of common household particulates, including dust, pollen, and pet dander, while an activated carbon filter removes odors and VOCs.

The Meross air purifier has a total of three fan speed settings — each accessible through HomeKit or via the Meross app, with the lowest operating at just 24 decibels. Other smart features include timers, scheduling, automation with other accessories, child lock, filter status notifications, and voice control.

The Meross Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifier is available now through Amazon at a retail price of $146. If you are interested in adding one to your home, you can take advantage of a special launch discount that takes $30 off the retail price when you clip the coupon found on the Amazon product page.