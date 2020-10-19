What you need to know
- Meross has released yet another HomeKit-enabled accessory.
- The Meross Smart Table Lamp MSL420HK is a smaller version of the recently released WiFi Smart Table Lamp.
- Lamp offers 16 million colors, dimming, and HomeKit controls.
Meross has released another surprise HomeKit-enabled accessory on Monday, the Meross Smart Table Lamp MSL420HK. The latest lamp is a smaller version of the WiFi Smart Table Lamp that debuted in late September.
- Elegant design, perfect bedside companion.
- Control your smart ambient light from anywhere anytime with Meross app or Apple Home app.
- Works with Apple Homekit*, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings and IFTTT.
- Adjust brightness, tune light appearance and set from multiple RGB colors.
- Works with the WiFi you already have. No hub required.
Like the previous lamp, the Meross MSL420HK can display up to 16 million colors and shades of white. The lamp features color temperature adjustments, ranging from 2700-6500K, and supports five dimming levels.
According to the MSL420K's specifications, the latest lamp stands at just 5.5-inches tall, two-inches smaller than the WiFi Smart Table Lamp. The smaller lamp sports the same width as the larger variant, although on-device controls are now on the front. A single button acts as a way to toggle on and off the lamp and cycle through colors.
The MSL420K connects directly to Wi-Fi networks without the need for an additional hub. Smart features include schedules, timers, and automation with other Meross accessories through the Meross app available on iOS and Android. HomeKit compatibility brings Siri voice controls, as well as scenes and automation through the Home app. In addition to HomeKit, the lamp also supports Amazon's Alexa and the Google Assistant.
The Meross Smart Table Lamp MSL420HK is available now on Amazon for $29.99. Like previous Meross product releases, the lamp has a coupon available that takes $3 off the price, making it one of the most affordable HomeKit lamps around.
HomeKit-enabled
Meross Smart Table Lamp MSL420HK
Smart and small
The latest smart lamp from Meross is smaller and even more affordable. This colorful lamp supports 16 million colors, adjustable temperature, dimming, app, and HomeKit controls.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
