Meross has released another surprise HomeKit-enabled accessory on Monday, the Meross Smart Table Lamp MSL420HK . The latest lamp is a smaller version of the WiFi Smart Table Lamp that debuted in late September.

Like the previous lamp, the Meross MSL420HK can display up to 16 million colors and shades of white. The lamp features color temperature adjustments, ranging from 2700-6500K, and supports five dimming levels.

According to the MSL420K's specifications, the latest lamp stands at just 5.5-inches tall, two-inches smaller than the WiFi Smart Table Lamp. The smaller lamp sports the same width as the larger variant, although on-device controls are now on the front. A single button acts as a way to toggle on and off the lamp and cycle through colors.