Today, 4A Games announced that Metro Redux is coming to the Nintendo Switch. Metro Redux includes the remasters of both Metro 2033 and Metro Last Light. The port is being handled directly by 4A Games. Metro Redux on Nintendo Switch will also be available both physically and digitally, though the two games are seperate purchases on the Nintendo eShop. You can check out the trailer below.

The box edition of Metro Redux includes both games and all DLC, a pin set, art cards and a poster. Both games are included on a single 16GB Nintendo Switch cart. The physical and digital versions are both set to be available on February 28, 2020.

The Metro games are set in an alternate timeline where most of humanity died dued to nuclear war in 2013. The survivors in Russia huddle and hide in the metro system, trying to keep on going even as mutant beasts and different factions try to regain control. As Artyom, players will traverse the metro and the irradiated wastes in search of the tiniest hope for humanity. The remastered versions of the game include both Survival and Spartan modes, which make the game more survival-horror or more action-oriented, respectively.