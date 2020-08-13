It's been over a decade since Metroid Prime 3: Corruption released on the Wii. With that being the case, it's understandable that stalwart Samus fans have been getting a little antsy over the next title's release. Our favorite space warrior's titles have had their share of ups and downs, but since Retro Studios is once more at the helm, it's likely the fourth title will be something spectacular to look forward to. It's probably a long way out before Metroid Prime 4 gets released, but here are all of the rumors and facts that we know about this game so far.

Metroid Prime 4 delayed

Metroid Prime 4 was first announced at E3 2017, but two years later in early 2019, Nintendo's senior managing executive officer, Shinya Takahashi explained in a development update that "the current development progress has not reached the standards we seek in a sequel to the Metroid Prime series." Takahashi went on to say that "Nintendo always strives for the highest quality in our games; and in the development phase, we challenge ourselves and confront whether the game is living up to that quality on a daily basis." Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo From there, he announced that Retro Studios, the developers that were in charge of the original trilogy, will "restart development from the beginning." While this news means that we will need to wait quite a bit longer to get our hands on Samus' upcoming game, it's far more likely that Retro Studios will be able to provide us with the Metroid Prime experience we've been waiting for. While the delay definitely sucks, I personally would rather wait for a quality version of the game than get access to a mediocre one sooner. Metroid Prime 4's story Source: Nintendo It would make sense for the fourth game in the Metroid Prime series to continue where the trilogy left off, but we won't know for sure until we learn more information from Retro Studios or Nintendo. We'll keep our eyes out and will update this section as we learn more. It's been quite awhile since the first three games released, so we understand if you don't remember the story that unfolded in the original trilogy. The first two games released on Game Cube in 2001 and 2004, respectively. And then the third released way back on the Wii in 2007. That means it's been over a decade since the last Metroid Prime game released. Yeesh, it's been a long time. What's the plot of the Metroid Prime trilogy?

In case you don't remember the story from the original trilogy or perhaps have never played the originals, we've provided a brief synopsis below. Metroid Prime - Samus lands on Tallon IV after following a distress signal from a space pirate frigate. While there, she discovers a powerful substance called Phazon, which is slowly harming the planet. After sabotaging the space pirates' operation, she fights a mutated Metroid, the titular Metroid Prime. It swipes DNA from Samus' Phazon Suit and becomes Dark Samus.

- Samus lands on Tallon IV after following a distress signal from a space pirate frigate. While there, she discovers a powerful substance called Phazon, which is slowly harming the planet. After sabotaging the space pirates' operation, she fights a mutated Metroid, the titular Metroid Prime. It swipes DNA from Samus' Phazon Suit and becomes Dark Samus. Metroid Prime 2: Echoes - The Galactic Federation hires Samus to locate some missing marines. She arrives at the planet Aether only to discover that a meteor has struck the planet, infected it with Phazon, and created a terrifying parallel dimension called Dark Aether. The space pirates and Dark Samus show up following the Phazon trail. Samus sets about destroying her foes and ridding the planet of Dark Aether. By the time the game ends, she seems actually to have defeated Dark Samus, but the Phazon is still a problem left to solve.

