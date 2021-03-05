Microsoft brings official Apple silicon support to Visual Studio Code

A new version of Microsoft's Visual Studio Code will bring official support for Apple silicon, its first stable iteration.

It means users will be able to use VS Code on Apple's M1 MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini, three of the best Macs in recent memory.

From Microsoft:

We are happy to announce our first release of stable Apple Silicon builds this iteration. Users on Macs with M1 chips can now use VS Code without emulation with Rosetta and will notice better performance and longer battery life when running VS Code. Thanks to the community for self-hosting with the Insiders build and reporting issues early in the iteration. The default download of VS Code for macOS is now a Universal build that runs natively on all Macs. On the Downloads page, you can find more links to architecture-specific builds for Intel or Apple Silicon, which are smaller downloads compared to the Universal package.

As the release notes state, the new build is the first release of a stable Apple silicon build, so it will run without using emulation from Rosetta. Native support will also mean much better performance, taking advantage of the M1 chip. On Apple's mobile M1 Macs that will also mean better battery life. The new download is also a universal one, meaning there is one version for Apple silicon or Intel Macs that will work regardless of machine from the same set of files.

Away from Apple silicon, Microsoft has also added timeline view improvements, and more!