Microsoft brings official Apple silicon support to Visual Studio Code

What you need to know
- A new version of Microsoft's Visual Studio Code brings official Apple silicon support.
- The version now offers a stable Apple silicon build without Rosetta.
- It also promises much better performance and longer battery life.
A new version of Microsoft's Visual Studio Code will bring official support for Apple silicon, its first stable iteration.
It means users will be able to use VS Code on Apple's M1 MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini, three of the best Macs in recent memory.
From Microsoft:
We are happy to announce our first release of stable Apple Silicon builds this iteration. Users on Macs with M1 chips can now use VS Code without emulation with Rosetta and will notice better performance and longer battery life when running VS Code. Thanks to the community for self-hosting with the Insiders build and reporting issues early in the iteration.
The default download of VS Code for macOS is now a Universal build that runs natively on all Macs. On the Downloads page, you can find more links to architecture-specific builds for Intel or Apple Silicon, which are smaller downloads compared to the Universal package.
As the release notes state, the new build is the first release of a stable Apple silicon build, so it will run without using emulation from Rosetta. Native support will also mean much better performance, taking advantage of the M1 chip. On Apple's mobile M1 Macs that will also mean better battery life. The new download is also a universal one, meaning there is one version for Apple silicon or Intel Macs that will work regardless of machine from the same set of files.
Away from Apple silicon, Microsoft has also added timeline view improvements, and more!
Apple Watch dominates Q4 market as yearly growth surges
Apple's share of the smartwatch market has surged and shipments across the year are up 19% according to new research.
This is what an iPhone with a hole-punch and Face ID might look like
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple wants to ditch the notch. This is what an iPhone could look like if that happens.
WhatsApp for Mac now supports voice and video calls
WhatsApp for macOS has been updated to include desktop support for voice and video calls.
Get a wireless charger for hassle-free charging
Want to try out or love the idea of Qi-charging? These are our favorite wireless chargers for iPhone!