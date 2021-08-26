Microsoft has confirmed that Defender for Endpoint has now been updated to include native support for M1 Macs and Apple silicon.

Announced via a Tech Community post, the move means that Defender for Endpoint is now a unified app — supporting both Apple silicon and Intel machines in a single app.

The update will deliver our latest unified package that is designed to seamlessly work on M1-based and Intel-based Mac devices. With the native M1 support, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint on Mac no longer requires the Rosetta 2 emulator to function on M1-based Big Sur devices. Microsoft Defender for Endpoint does not explicitly take any action on the Rosetta 2. If the Rosetta 2 is no longer needed on a device, it is the responsibility of a user or an organization to remove it.

Microsoft says that those on the beta channel will see the update arrive soon, while everyone else will get the update "over the course of the next several weeks."

As Apple continues to move its Macs away from Intel chips and towards its own custom silicon — one of the best Mac developments in recent years — more and more enterprise apps are also making the switch away from Rosetta 2 emulation. While Rosetta 2 is excellent at handling the emulation needed to make Intel-based apps work on M1 Macs, a native solution is always the best route for improved performance.