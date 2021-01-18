Time to upgrade! Get an iPhone 12 mini + Unlimited Data for $60/mo

Microsoft Edge with Apple silicon support is now available in the Beta Channel

This comes just a few weeks after the update was made available to those on the Dev Channel.
Oliver Haslam

Macbook Air M1Source: Daniel Bader / iMore

What you need to know

  • Microsoft Edge with Apple silicon support is now available in the Beta Channel.

Those lucky enough to be running one of Apple's M1-powered Macs can now get hold of a version of the Microsoft Edge web browser that's designed for use on Apple silicon. The updated version is now available in the Canary, Dev, and Beta channels.

Microsoft made an Apple silicon version of Edge available to the Dev Channel in December 2020 and the latest release in the Beta Channel suggests that it probably won't be too long before it's in the hands of everyone.

While Edge will run perfectly happily via Apple's Rosetta 2 x86 emulation, there's no doubt that a native Apple silicon version of the app will be more performant. Whether that's enough for you to run a beta web browser, however, is very much a decision for you.

Download it now

Microsoft Edge

A worthy browser.

The new Microsoft Edge runs on Chromium, supports popular extensions, and regularly gets new features from Microsoft. The Canary, Dev, and Beta versions of Edge get new features to test and try out regularly as well.

