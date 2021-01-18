Those lucky enough to be running one of Apple's M1-powered Macs can now get hold of a version of the Microsoft Edge web browser that's designed for use on Apple silicon. The updated version is now available in the Canary, Dev, and Beta channels.

Microsoft made an Apple silicon version of Edge available to the Dev Channel in December 2020 and the latest release in the Beta Channel suggests that it probably won't be too long before it's in the hands of everyone.

Starting today, you can download your Microsoft Edge Insider channel of choice with native macOS ARM64 support! Head to our Insider website to download Canary, Dev, or Beta to see how it runs, and let us know what you think. 💪 https://t.co/GkOtE8JaCi https://t.co/4XGdzcE31d — Microsoft Edge Dev (@MSEdgeDev) January 15, 2021

While Edge will run perfectly happily via Apple's Rosetta 2 x86 emulation, there's no doubt that a native Apple silicon version of the app will be more performant. Whether that's enough for you to run a beta web browser, however, is very much a decision for you.