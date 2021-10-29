As the markets opened today, Microsoft passed Apple as the world's largest company, the first time in 16 months that Apple hasn't held the top spot.

Apple shares slid at the open this morning despite record Q4 revenues, as Tim Cook warned that the global chip shortage would impact the company into the holiday season. Microsoft's shares are up slightly, giving it a market cap of $2.45 trillion at the time of publication, compared to just $2.44 for Apple. Of course, there's plenty of trading left in the day, so the standings might not finish like this, but it's still a momentous day nonetheless.

Apple reported $83.4 billion in revenue for Q4 2021 but says it lost out on some $6 billion because of COVID supply chain disruption and the global chip shortage. A shortage Cook and Apple say will continue to squeeze through the end of the year. From our report earlier today: