Apple's already-speedy 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro notebooks could get even more impressive with new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips later this year, according to a new report.

The new MacBook Pro is already available in M1 Pro and M1 Max Apple silicon configurations, but with the new MacBook Air making the jump to M2 it's only a matter of time before the high-end Pro machines do the same. That, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, could happen as soon as the end of this year — although it's possible buyers might need to wait until 2023 depending on manufacturing capacity given the current issues being experienced in terms of supply chain delays.

Apple is also planning new high-end MacBook Pros with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips for as early as the end of 2022, though the release date may slip into early 2023. These new 14-inch and 16-inch models, codenamed J414 and J416, won't be radically new products beyond offering the speedier chips. Apple is also releasing a new 13-inch MacBook Pro next month with the same M2 chip as the MacBook Air.

Gurman goes on to say that the M2 Max is expected to offer 12 processing cores and up to 38 graphics cores.

The same report also suggests that Apple's Mac Pro is in continued testing within the company, while an updated Mac mini is in the works. As is perhaps to be expected, the M3 chips are also being looked at with thoughts turning to future iMac products.

