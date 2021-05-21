In the wild and wacky world of Miitopia , everyone's face is crafted by you, the player. And like every RPG worth their weight in experience points, Miitopia has many different jobs to choose from. Jobs will determine your Mii's skills and abilities, but Miitopia doesn't let you swap to other jobs — at least not at the start. Here's how to change jobs in Miitopia.

When you start your adventure in Miitopia, you're given the choice of one of six jobs: Warrior, Mage, Cleric, Thief, Pop Star, and Chef. After you complete every area, the Dark Lord will seal away the player's powers, and you'll have to choose a new job. Thankfully, you'll unlock three new jobs in every area you enter, so you'll have more options to choose from. Also note that your allies will not lose their job, only the party leader.

This happens when you progress from Chapter 1 to Chapter 2, and from Chapter 2 to Chapter 3 (exhausting, I know). When the Dark Lord tries a third time, your character develops an immunity to it and stops the Dark Lord in his tracks. Unfortunately, your party members are also snatched from you, but it gives you a chance to recruit new party members and try out new jobs. A Mii's old job progress will be retained even after being sealed, however.

When the party arrives at Karkaton, you'll have an opportunity to change into any job of your choice. Remember that each job has its own level, so if you choose a job you haven't tried before, you'll be starting that job at level 1. At this point, you can try out any of the jobs you wish, and you will be able to change your job to whatever fits your fancy. All it takes is a trip to the Inn.

A true jack of all trades

That's how you change jobs in Miitopia. While it may be convoluted, it does force the player to experiment with jobs they normally wouldn't do. Also, don't forget to factor in your job choice into your personality, as certain personalities mesh better with certain jobs. The remaster of Miitopia has already generated a lot of excitement and could be one of the best RPGs on the Switch. Players have already started the Mii creator to create some truly impressive (and familiar) faces. If you're still not sold on Miitopia, don't worry — there's a demo available for you to try.