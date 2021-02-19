In the February 2021 Nintendo Direct, Nintendo announced that the 3DS title Miitopia would be receiving the port treatment on the Nintendo Switch.

Category Game Title Miitopia Developer Nintendo Publisher Nintendo Genre Adventure, Role-playing Platform Nintendo Switch Release Date May 21, 2021 Launch Price $50

Miitopia is a classical JRPG with a twist — every character in this adventure is a Mii! Players can choose who they want to accompany them on their adventure, whether it be Miis of friends, family, or celebrities. It was originally released in Japan in December 2016, and worldwide in July 2017 on the Nintendo 3DS system. The game received middling reviews from critics, but was well-loved by users on Metacritic. Its true potential on 3DS couldn't have been known, though, as it released in Europe and the Americas several months after the Nintendo Switch released on March 3, 2017. For many, this will be their first taste of Miitopia, so it's yet to be revealed whether it will join the ranks of the best games on the system.

Miitopia Story

Miitopia is set in the fictional realm of the same name, where Miis lived in peace ... that is, until the Dark Lord took almost everyone's faces away, and put them onto monsters roaming the land! The protagonist must work together with a cast of characters created by the player in order to defeat monsters and save the faces of Miitopia's residents, before facing the Dark Lord himself. Nintendo has not yet announced any changes to the story, but we will update if that ever changes. Miitopia Gameplay

Source: Nintendo (screenshot)

In typical JRPG fashion, players must venture across different areas and fight monsters, who are (disturbingly) sporting the stolen faces of the Miis in Miitopia. Players will choose their own job class and personality type, as well as those of their party members. Engaging with monsters in battle and defeating them causes loot in the form of food to drop. After every section on the map, the Miis visit an inn to recuperate and freshen up. Miis can eat dropped food and increase one of six stats: HP, MP, Attack, Magic, Defense and Speed. Miis can be picky about the food they eat, though, which can result in boosts or drops in the affected stats. Becoming stronger through meals gives your Miis the ability to defeat tougher monsters, which results in better food. This gameplay loop of fighting monsters and increasing your stats at the inn will carry you throughout the game.

Source: Nintendo (screenshot)

The inn itself is a huge component of the game and can greatly affect how well you do in battle. Miis can request to buy new gear or weapons, which improve their attacks and defense. Most importantly, though, is the relationships Miis have with each other. Sending Miis to bunk in the same room as each other causes their relationships to improve, resulting in party members helping each other out in battle. Maintaining and repairing relationships is important, as your Miis may get in each other's way if they dislike each other. Miitopia Job classes

Players can choose from one of six classes when they start the game, with more jobs being unlocked as the player progresses through the game. We will update with any changes made to the Nintendo Switch version, should they arise.

Image Name Skills How to get Warrior All-rounder, proficient in both attack and defense. Available at start Mage Powerful magical attacks, weaker physical attack and defense. Available at start Cleric A supportive class, useful for healing party members. Available at start Thief Disrupts enemies and steals useful items. Available at start Pop Star Supports the party by inspiring them with songs. Available at start Chef Deals damage with pans, which can also be used to cook healing meals in battle. Available at start

Miitopia amiibo functionality Players can encounter a self-proclaimed "Nintendo Fan" within the world of Miitopia, who asks whether the player has any amiibo to show them. Only a select few amiibo will grant the player a themed costume, while other amiibo grant the player three tickets to use in the inn's arcade. The following amiibo figures will grant the player costumes:

Image Name Series Mario Super Mario, Super Smash Bros., Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario 30th Anniversary Luigi Super Mario, Super Smash Bros. Peach Super Mario, Super Smash Bros., Super Mario Odyssey Daisy Super Mario, Super Smash Bros. Rosalina Super Mario, Super Smash Bros. Yoshi Super Mario, Super Smash Bros., Yoshi's Woolly World Toad Super Mario Bowser Super Mario, Super Smash Bros., Super Mario Odyssey, Skylanders Superchargers Donkey Kong Super Mario, Super Smash Bros., Super Mario Odyssey, Skylanders Superchargers Link The Legend of Zelda, The Legend of Zelda 30th anniversary, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Smash Bros. Zelda The Legend of Zelda 30th anniversary, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Smash Bros. Sheik Super Smash Bros. Ganondorf Super Smash Bros. Kirby Kirby, Super Smash Bros. Ness Super Smash Bros. Samus Metroid, Super Smash Bros. Zero Suit Samus Super Smash Bros. Inkling Girl Splatoon, Super Smash Bros. Inkling Boy Splatoon Inkling Squid Splatoon Callie Splatoon Marie Splatoon Isabelle Animal Crossing, Super Smash Bros. K.K. Slider Animal Crossing Tom Nook Animal Crossing Resetti Animal Crossing

Players can use any of the above amiibo from any series they appear in. The Nintendo Fan does not accept amiibo cards. We will update this space if more costumes are added. Differences between the Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo Switch versions

Source: Nintendo (screenshot)

Nintendo has announced some extra content available for the Nintendo Switch version of the game. One new addition is the ability to recruit horses as allies, build and maintain relationships with them, and fight alongside them in battle. Horses will function similarly to Mii allies and will offer perks depending on how well they get along with the Miis in the party.

Source: Nintendo (screenshot)

The customisation aspects of Miitopia have also been vastly improved, with a large variety of makeup options available that allow players to make their Mii allies look even more like the people they draw inspiration from. Wig options are also available, which are a welcome addition as the Mii hairstyle options have always been quite limited. Players will be able to change the color of their Miis' hair in a way that best reflects their personality.

Source: Nintendo (screenshot)

Miis can be created within the 3DS Mii Maker, imported from Tomodachi Life or downloaded from Mii Central, a Miitopia database that lets characters download a variety of Miis to fill their party. It is not yet known how Miis can be brought into the Nintendo Switch version outside of the Mii Maker on the Switch, but we will update this article once new information surfaces. Miitopia Release date

Miitopia is set to release on May 21, 2021 on the Nintendo Switch. It is available for pre-order on the Nintendo eShop and Best Buy for $49.99 USD. Miitopia I thoroughly enjoyed playing it on the 3DS and seeing the witty dialogue between my Miis. I can't wait to play it again and see what the new features in the Nintendo Switch version will bring to the table. This JRPG doesn't take itself too seriously, and the gameplay loop is super satisfying. I enjoyed learning what all the unconventional job classes had to offer in this fresh take on your typical save-the-world adventure.