Build your own adventure

Have you ever wanted to go on an adventure with your friends? And not like a typical hike or a walk through the park adventure; we're talking like, fight a demon lord and save the world type of adventure. In Miitopia, you can do just that! In this DIY adventure, you create every character you encounter, which means you can add friends, family, popular musicians, fictional characters, or made-up creations to your party and watch them fight, argue, and become the best of friends, all while stopping a world-ending threat. Just like in real life!

Those looking forward to crafting their own adventure might be interested in how many party members can be brought along for the ride. Well, we have your answer — you can create up to 100 Miis and have up to 10 party members. However, you can only use four party members at a time (not counting your trusty steed, of course).

Speaking of your steed, the Horse is the newest addition to Miitopia and is found fairly early in the game. While the Horse can be bonded with any other party member, you won't be able to control it in battle. It will carry a Mii or two while you explore and will occasionally assist in battle, depending on how strong your bond is. However, it will not have a turn of its own.

The power of friendship