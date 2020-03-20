People are having to find ways to keep in touch remotely thanks to the strain that coronavirus is putting on their relationships. That goes for famous singers as well, with Miley Cyrus saying that she speaks with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, using iPhones. The problem is, her dad isn't so hot when it comes to using the things.

Speaking during her IGTV show "Bright Minded: Live with Miley Cyrus," she said that her father had to ditch his Blackberry phones and make the switch to an iPhone, according to a Daily Mail report.

'My dad is crazy, he got two Blackberries because he says it equals one iPhone,' the Wrecking Ball singer, 27, said on the social media streaming series Wednesday speaking to Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton of the show Love Is Blind. 'He's still on the Blackberry.'

I'd wager it takes more than a couple of BlackBerry phones to come close to an iPhone, but that's probably not the point.

Unfortunately, it hasn't been plain sailing. Cyrus went on to say that her dad isn't so great with the old FaceTime, saying that he has to go to her grandmother for help.

That's a real shame. All he had to do was head to Google and then read our awesome FaceTime content. Hit us up if you need any more help, Billy!