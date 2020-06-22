What you need to know
- Min Min from Arms is the newest fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
- She's going to be available on June 26.
- She's available for $5.99 as a Challenger Pack or included as part of the second Fighter's Pass.
So far, six fighters have been added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, with the Piranha Plant available as a standalone purchase and five different fighters included in the first Fighter's Pass. While we knew before that the first new fighter in the second Fighter's Pass would be a character from Arms, we didn't have any other details.
Today, the new figher has been revealed and it is none other than Min Min! You can take a look at the full presentation from Sakurai himself below:
Min Min is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on June 26. Her pack costs $5.99 and is included with the second Fighter's Pass.
During the presentation, Sakurai also explained that while lockdown has made development more challenging, the team is continuing to work as best they can, with five more fighters coming in this second Fighter's Pass. We don't have a timeframe for when the next fighter will be announced.
Easy money
$20 Nintendo Switch Currency Card
Simple and easy.
Nintendo Switch currency lets you buy digital games and add-ons without the hassle of physical copies and needing to swap game cards. Simply load up your currency and you're good to start grabbing games.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: AUKEY's Wireless Charging Power Bank is all you need on the go
AUKEY's Wireless Charging Power Bank has a kickstand, so you can watch videos while you charge your iPhone wirelessly. Plus, charge two other devices via USB-A and a USB-C ports at the same time.
David Cicilline emphasizes antitrust subpoenas are a last resort
The chair of the house antitrust committee has told Bloomberg he hopes and expects Tim Cook will testify voluntarily but says it will collect the evidence and witnesses it needs through subpoenas if necessary.
Review: Avoid the cable tangle with Nomad's 4-in-1 Universal USB-C Cable
Nomad's Universal Cables cut the clutter by consolidating your charging cables. I went hands-on with the Nomad Universal USB-C Cable, which is four cables in one.
Every Joy-Con controller color plus some customization options!
They probably weren't available at first, but nowadays you can find Joy-Cons in every color under the rainbow.