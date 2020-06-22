Min Min Smash BrosSource: Nintendo (screenshot)

  • Min Min from Arms is the newest fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
  • She's going to be available on June 26.
  • She's available for $5.99 as a Challenger Pack or included as part of the second Fighter's Pass.

So far, six fighters have been added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, with the Piranha Plant available as a standalone purchase and five different fighters included in the first Fighter's Pass. While we knew before that the first new fighter in the second Fighter's Pass would be a character from Arms, we didn't have any other details.

Today, the new figher has been revealed and it is none other than Min Min! You can take a look at the full presentation from Sakurai himself below:

Min Min is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on June 26. Her pack costs $5.99 and is included with the second Fighter's Pass.

During the presentation, Sakurai also explained that while lockdown has made development more challenging, the team is continuing to work as best they can, with five more fighters coming in this second Fighter's Pass. We don't have a timeframe for when the next fighter will be announced.

