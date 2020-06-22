So far, six fighters have been added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, with the Piranha Plant available as a standalone purchase and five different fighters included in the first Fighter's Pass. While we knew before that the first new fighter in the second Fighter's Pass would be a character from Arms, we didn't have any other details.

Today, the new figher has been revealed and it is none other than Min Min! You can take a look at the full presentation from Sakurai himself below: