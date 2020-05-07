A report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that Apple's new Mini LED-based products may not debut until next year.

As reported by AppleInsider:

In a note to investors on Thursday, Kuo said recent supply chain checks indicate Apple's manufacturing partners are gearing up for mass production of LED chips in the third quarter of 2020. That will be followed by panel and terminal assembly in the fourth quarter, with the latter manufacturing phase potentially creeping into the first quarter of 2021.

The report notes that Ming-Chi Kuo has previously predicted the release of a new iPad Pro, iPad, iPad Mini, iMac Pro, and new MacBook Pros this year, all sporting Mini LED displays. Given that this latest timeline pushes the final assembly of Mini LED devices back into Q4, it now seems very unlikely that Apple will be able to announce these devices this year. Kuo reportedly stated:

"We believe that investors do not need to worry too much about the extension of the Mini LED schedule, because Mini LED is a key technology that Apple will promote for the next five years... Even if the short-term schedule is affected by the new coronavirus, it will not damage the long-term positive trend."

Kuo expects Mini LED device shipments to grow by 300% in 2021, and 225% in 2022.