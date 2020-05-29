Apple's store in Minneapolis has been damaged by protestors overnight as the city was engulfed in violent protests overnight, May 27 through 28.

South Minneapolis has been rocked by violent protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, and local news reports of widespread unrest including the burning of a police precinct building.

Apple's Uptown Minneapolis Store, located on Hennepin Avenue was also targeted during the protests. According to local outlet Wedge LIVE, the Uptown store has had its window smashed during the course of the violence.

Apple store in Uptown. Timberland store window also smashed. Some staff inside surveying damage/loss. Police on scene. pic.twitter.com/byOtItfrXk — Wedge LIVE!™ (@WedgeLIVE) May 28, 2020

An eyewitness reportedly said:

"Wow, just watched a bunch of cars pull up to the Apple store and people were gathering, a sledge hammer was pulled out and took a few swings then they retreated."

Police were present at the scene, and staff were also seen surveying the damage from within. The account of cars pulling up to the store, and the use of a sledgehammer to damage the window suggest that this was a deliberate and targeted attack on the premises, perhaps with a mind to gain entry to the store, rather than collateral damage of other protests in the area.

A local outlet tracking damaged buildings clearly shows that the Apple store is not alone in being targeted by violence. That report notes that previous damage has centered on the area around the Minneapolis Police's 3rd Precinct building, and states that "protests over the death of George Floyd led to a minority of demonstrators turn their attentions to nearby businesses."