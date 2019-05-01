Best answer: U.S.-based, Mint Mobile has largely been designed for domestic use. However, you can pay extra for international roaming. Here's how it works.

What's Mint Mobile?

Ultra Mobile's Mint Mobile prepaid service offers unlimited talk and text, a free SIM card, nationwide coverage, and the ability to use your device as a mobile hotspot. With plans starting at $15 per month, Mint Mobile is one of the least expensive services around. The company's plans are available in increments of 3-, 6-, and 12-months. You choose the amount of 4G LTE data per month (3, 8, or 12GB). Through the Mint Mobile app or website, you can purchase additional data when you're reaching your monthly limit for as little as $10 for 1GB.

Mint Mobile is an MVNO, or mobile virtual network operator. This means that Mint doesn't operate on its own cellular network, but rather one from a larger carrier. In Mint Mobile's case, that carrier is T-Mobile, so your Mint service will work anywhere in T-Mobile's service areas.

International roaming

With international roaming, you can send SMS text messages or make calls from abroad. All Mint Mobile accounts include international roaming capability. You'll need to add extra cash to activate the feature, however. To get started with international roaming, you'll need to add money through UpRoam. This service allows Mint Mobile subscribers to add money to their international roaming balance in amounts of $5, $10, or $20 at a time. You can add money through your Mint Mobile account online or through the app. You can also text "UPROAM" to 6700 from your Mint Mobile phone.

Once there's money in your UpRoam account, you can begin using international roaming. Outside the U.S., each text message costs $0.05, while each call made or received internationality is $.25 per minute. SMS text messages that are received outside the U.S. are free. Mint Mobile also charges $0.20 per MB for data.

When in Canada or Mexico, discounts apply. The flat rate for texting is $0.02 per outbound text in those countries, while the flat rate for voice is $0.06 per minute. The data rate in both countries is $0.06 per MB. Unused international roaming balances carry over each month and never expire. You can find a listing of countries where international roaming is possible from the Mint Mobile website.