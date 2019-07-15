Have you been putting off buying a new iPhone? You can now get rewarded for your procrastination. Mint Mobile has an incredible Amazon Prime Day deal that's out of the world. It includes free service, a discount, and even free AirPods.

For a limited time, qualified customers can get a free year of Mint Mobile cellular service when they purchase a new iPhone XR or XS. Locked Phone purchases begin at $32 per month and taxes and fees apply.

In another Prime Day promotion, Mint Mobile is offering a free pair of Apple AirPods plus three months of free cellular service for those who qualify. Under this deal, customers receive a locked iPhone beginning at $32 per month, plus taxes and fees.

Finally, for those looking for an unlocked iPhone, Mint Mobile is offering $50 off any phone purchase plus three months of free service. Qualified customers received 0% financing from $32 per month, plus taxes and fees.

The free Mint Mobile plans are for 4G LTE, 8GB per month.