mint mobile amazon prime deal

Have you been putting off buying a new iPhone? You can now get rewarded for your procrastination. Mint Mobile has an incredible Amazon Prime Day deal that's out of the world. It includes free service, a discount, and even free AirPods.

For a limited time, qualified customers can get a free year of Mint Mobile cellular service when they purchase a new iPhone XR or XS. Locked Phone purchases begin at $32 per month and taxes and fees apply.

In another Prime Day promotion, Mint Mobile is offering a free pair of Apple AirPods plus three months of free cellular service for those who qualify. Under this deal, customers receive a locked iPhone beginning at $32 per month, plus taxes and fees.

Finally, for those looking for an unlocked iPhone, Mint Mobile is offering $50 off any phone purchase plus three months of free service. Qualified customers received 0% financing from $32 per month, plus taxes and fees.

The free Mint Mobile plans are for 4G LTE, 8GB per month.

mint mobile prime day promotion

To get started with Mint Mobile's Prime Day promotion, you'll be asked to select an iPhone (iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max), then choose your special deal.

We've long been impressed with the service Mint Mobile provides. If you're looking for a new iPhone, it's a great time to make that purchase finally.

Latest And Best Prime Day Deals

The Ring Alarm security system is reaching new low prices for Prime Day
Ring Alarm home security systems

Various configurations of the Ring Alarm are discounted to their best prices yet exclusively for Prime members at Amazon through Tuesday night to help keep your home secure.

The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and 2 $50 Amazon gift cards
Sonos Beam Smart TV sound bar with 2 $50 Amazon gift cards
$359.00 $499.00 Save $140

That's just so much savings in one deal. You'll have to wait for the physical gift cards, but that's basically $100 to spend however you want.

Prime Day dropped this PlayStation 4 console bundle to just $250
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB console with Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn
$249.99 $359.98 Save $110

This deal on the PlayStation 4 Slim console saves you $50 off its regular price while also including Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free. You'll just need an Amazon Prime membership to snag it.

The newest device in the Echo family, the Show 5, is now down to just $50
Echo Show 5
$49.99 $89.99 Save $40

It's only been on the market since May, but it hasn't escaped the Prime Day price cuts.

Amp up your home security with these huge Prime Day discount on nearly all Ring products
Save on Ring products today only

Whether you need a video doorbell, whole home alarm system, or some lights to brighten a dark area, Amazon has it all marked down today!

These huge price drops on the entire Galaxy S10 lineup might be one of the best Prime Day phone deals we'll see
Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB unlocked Prism Black Android smartphone
$599.99 $900.00 Save $300

We love the Galaxy S10, and we love deals. This combines two of our true loves in one!

Scour Amazon Warehouse's deals to save an extra 20% on tech and more through Prime Day
Extra 20% off Amazon Warehouse

Amazon Warehouse sells a myriad of items in varying conditions, from refurbished to open-box, used, warehouse-damaged, and more. It's a great place to snag a deal, and now Prime members can save an extra 20% off select items at checkout.

There's never been a better deal on the Ring Video Doorbell 2 than this pre-Prime Day offer
Ring Video Doorbell 2 (Certified Refurbished)
$89.99 $169.99 Save $80

Amazon is taking $80 off the certified refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2, which lets you see and speak with visitors at your front door no matter where you are in the world.

More Prime Day Deals