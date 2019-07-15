Have you been putting off buying a new iPhone? You can now get rewarded for your procrastination. Mint Mobile has an incredible Amazon Prime Day deal that's out of the world. It includes free service, a discount, and even free AirPods.
For a limited time, qualified customers can get a free year of Mint Mobile cellular service when they purchase a new iPhone XR or XS. Locked Phone purchases begin at $32 per month and taxes and fees apply.
In another Prime Day promotion, Mint Mobile is offering a free pair of Apple AirPods plus three months of free cellular service for those who qualify. Under this deal, customers receive a locked iPhone beginning at $32 per month, plus taxes and fees.
Finally, for those looking for an unlocked iPhone, Mint Mobile is offering $50 off any phone purchase plus three months of free service. Qualified customers received 0% financing from $32 per month, plus taxes and fees.
The free Mint Mobile plans are for 4G LTE, 8GB per month.
To get started with Mint Mobile's Prime Day promotion, you'll be asked to select an iPhone (iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max), then choose your special deal.
We've long been impressed with the service Mint Mobile provides. If you're looking for a new iPhone, it's a great time to make that purchase finally.