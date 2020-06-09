A Missouri man is suing Apple for all of its money, over claims that Apple "deceived" him and kept his phone during the course of a repair because it was the first to have "new features."

As reported by Macwelt, Raevon Terrell Parker's wild lawsuit demands $1 trillion from Apple over an iPhone repaired carried out in October 2018. According to the filing:

"On October 29, 2018, Raevon Parker went to the Apple Store in the Saint Louis Galleria for a malfunction of his cellular device. The attendant in the Apple store fixed the device but kept it by deceiving the Plaintiff knowing that it was the first phone to have new features."

As AppleInsider notes, the "new features" were apparently being able to "bypass certain start-up load screen options", making the iPhone communicate "faster and more accurately" with other devices. Clearly a vexatious litigant, Parker has reportedly previously sued Apple over the same repair for loss of phone settings, the resetting of passwords, and having to redownload App Store purchases. Parker has also apparently taken legal action in order to be compensated for discovering Group FaceTime.

An itemized list from that previous 2019 lawsuit on the same issue lists the value of the iPhone 7 in question at $1 trillion USD and iOS 12 at a further $1 trillion. He further listed his own mentality as "priceless", before stating the total amount claimed as "$ 2 priceless trillion USD". In the latest suit, the report notes that Parker is claiming $1 trillion for "hospitalizations, travel, distress, humiliation, embarrassment, (and) defamation of character."

Not exactly a bulletproof legal case.