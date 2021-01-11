MOFT, the brand that labels itself as "Mobile Office for Travelers," has unveiled its Snap-on Stand & Wallet for the iPhone 12 series. This accessory is a combination of a phone stand and wallet that attaches magnetically to your iPhone 12, with or without a case.

This new MOFT accessory uses the patented MOFT snap-on phone stand design that provides additional grippiness to your device, as well as premium performance. The stand features three 60-degree viewing modes in Portrait, Landscape, and even a "Floating" mode that works wonderfully for all of those Zoom conference calls.

With the double-sided magnetic design, you can snap your iPhone 12 anywhere that you like, as long as it's a metallic surface. If not, you could attach some of MOFT's Magnetic Sticky Pads to cover those places where magnets won't work. This is especially useful if you want to use your iPhone 12 for exercise, bath time, or as a cooking companion in the kitchen.