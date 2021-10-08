What you need to know MOFT has announced a new MagSafe iPhone 13 case that also includes a hybrid wallet and stand combo.

The set, available in multiple colors, is available for $68 — or $58 if you order soon.

MOFT has announced a new MagSafe case that also comes with a hybrid wallet and stand in the box and it might have just changed the way you use your iPhone. Designed for iPhone 13 but with iPhone 12 versions also available, the new case and wallet/stand combination comes in multiple colors ranging from Windy Blue to Hello Yellow. And while the fancy colors are pretty lovely to look at, it's the functionality that wins out thanks to the inclusion of MagSafe.