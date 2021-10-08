What you need to know
- MOFT has announced a new MagSafe iPhone 13 case that also includes a hybrid wallet and stand combo.
- The set, available in multiple colors, is available for $68 — or $58 if you order soon.
MOFT has announced a new MagSafe case that also comes with a hybrid wallet and stand in the box and it might have just changed the way you use your iPhone.
Designed for iPhone 13 but with iPhone 12 versions also available, the new case and wallet/stand combination comes in multiple colors ranging from Windy Blue to Hello Yellow. And while the fancy colors are pretty lovely to look at, it's the functionality that wins out thanks to the inclusion of MagSafe.
The essential task companions for your daily routine, together they provide protection to keep your mobile safe, versatile hands-free viewing for desk working like news browsing and video watching, powerful grip support, as well as a 3-card holder to securely house cards for on-the-go.
Not content with just holding your iPhone, the stand also includes three different orientations — all suited to different use cases. And because it's all powered by MagSafe, you can take the whole thing off when you want, too.
There is no shortage of iPhone 13 cases on offer right now, and there are stands and wallets, too. But the combination of all three things in a single kit makes this MOFT offering a compelling one — this thing might just be the best iPhone accessory you didn't know you needed!
Want to grab one of your own? MOFT will sell them for $68 when they begin shipping on October 15. But order now, and you'll get yours for just $58. Pre-orders are open now.
