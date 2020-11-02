What you need to know
- Moment has announced a line of MagSafe mounts.
- The mounts will enable easier ways to secure your iPhone for photo and video work.
- All are available to order from Moment's website.
Moment, the maker of the popular lenses and other accessories for the iPhone, has launched a line of accessories for photographers and videographers that incorporates Apple's new MagSafe technology.
In a press release, the company says that they believe MagSafe is the future for mobile photography and video accessories, as opposed to the clamp and adhesive solutions that exist today.
"We believe it's the future for how you quickly attach your favorite gear to your phone, and your phone to your favorite gear. Whether you are new to mobile photography or a pro filmmaker, we believe MagSafe will be more accessible than any of the current phone clamp solutions."
In order to secure the accessories to the iPhone, Moment has designed what they are calling "(M)Force," its own magnet array that the company says is strong enough to feel confident when using its accessories with the iPhone.
"We have engineered a unique magnet array that gives our accessories that extra connective strength. We are calling it (M)Force and it's in all of our accessory mounts. Patent Pending, each of our mount has a unique use of magnets and mechanical features that make them easier (and stronger) to use. Usable with or without a case, today is just the beginning for what we plan to release."
At launch, Moment is releasing the following accessories that are compatible with MagSafe:
- Tripod Mount
- Pro Tripod Mount
- Cold Shoe Mount
- Wall Mount
- Car Vent Mount
- Multi Threaded Mount
All of the new mounts, in addition to the iPhone MagSafe cases Moment offers, are available to preorder now on Moment's website. The company says that they are expected to start shipping in March of 2021.
