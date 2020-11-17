Created in collaboration with Casey Newton, the new feature and its effects – called "Film Stocks" – are mighty impressive.

RTRO by Moment is already a pretty cool app that can create vintage-looking video for sharing on social media and whatnot, but the app just took a leap forward by adding its new "Instant Film" feature to the mix.

In bringing the first Instant Film to iPhone, [Moment] worked with Casey Warren(@_caseywarren) to study some of his favorite instant film. Especially how some of the chemical effects were created as part of the films development process that make each photo unique. Instead of emulating these effects by scanning old film or hand-designing an overlay to go on top of existing photos (like most apps), we generate this emulation in the viewfinder in real-time. Therefore you can see what your photo is going to look like and actually control the intensity of the generated effect before you take the shot.

The Analog Effects Engine that RTRO uses is unique in the way it works, allowing developers to create new effects without having to manually generate them.

The Analog Effects Engine is a new system we created that allows us to create generative photo effects. Instead of designing each effect by hand, the Analog Effects Engine allows us to describe how we want effects to look, elements we like and dislike, and then will generate unique effects based on that. Because each effect is generated based on dozens of variables, you will always get something that feels new.

The updated RTRO app is available for download now. The new "Instant Film" feature is behind a one-time $50 purchase, although subscription options are also available if you prefer.