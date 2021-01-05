Apple has today announced that Monica Lozano is joining its board of directors.

In a press release today the company stated:

Apple today announced that Monica Lozano, president and CEO of College Futures Foundation, has been elected to Apple's board of directors. Lozano brings with her a broad range of leadership experience in the public and private sectors, as well as a long and storied track record as a champion for equity, opportunity, and representation. Prior to joining College Futures Foundation, Lozano spent 30 years in media as editor and publisher of La Opinión, the largest Spanish-language newspaper in the US, helping shine a light on issues from infant mortality to the AIDS epidemic. She went on to become chairman and CEO of La Opinión's parent company, ImpreMedia. Lozano continues to serve on the boards of Target Corporation and Bank of America Corporation.

Tim Cook said that Monica "has been a true leader and trailblazer in business, media, and an ever-widening circle of philanthropic efforts to realize a more equitable future — in our schools and in the lives of all people" and that her "values and breadth of experience" would help Apple continue to grow and innovate.

Lozano joined the College Future Foundation in 2017, before which she worked for 30 years as editor and publisher of *La Opinión.'

From Apple:

In her role as CEO of College Futures Foundation, Lozano has been a tireless advocate for expanding access to higher education, partnering with philanthropic organizations, state and local governments, and local communities to improve opportunity for low-income students and students of color.