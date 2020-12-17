In the world of Monster Hunter Rise, your goal is to protect Kamura Village from a smorgasbord of monsters threatening to destroy it. These beasties can range from small reptiles that gang up on their prey to gargantuan-sized behemoths that can crush you like a grape. If you want to stand a chance, you will need to learn what these monsters are capable of. Here is our list of the monsters you will be facing in Monster Hunter Rise. At the time of this writing, the game isn't out yet. And Capcom's been unveiling more information as we get closer to Monster Hunter Rise's launch. We will continually update this list as we receive more information leading up to the game's full release on March 26, 2021.

We're on the hunt Monster Hunter Rise Monster Hunter Rise is the latest flagship title in Capcom's action hunting series. Take to the skies with your friends to hunt down vicious monsters and save Kamura Village from the demonic Magnamalo. $60 on Amazon

Fanged Wyverns Fanged Wyverns are quadrupedal monsters with characteristics inspired by lizards and dogs. They are some of the fastest monsters to deal with, and they take full advantage of their speed to pressure their prey. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Magnamalo

This intimidating Fanged Wyvern is the flagship monster for Monster Hunter Rise. Not much is currently known about it. What we do know is Magnamalo has some connection to a catastrophic event called 'The Rampage.' 50 years ago, Kamura Village was invaded by a horde of monsters that normally would never fight together. Now it appears 'The Rampage' will happen again, with Magnamalo at the center of it. I speculate that Magnamalo has a special ability that makes monsters go into a frenzied rage towards only humans. The demonic aura surrounding Magnamalo certainly implies that this thing has powers beyond your typical monster.

Its combat abilities are also shrouded in mystery for the most part. From what we can gather based on its looks, Magnamalo has blades growing out of its forearms, and the spikes on its tail form a spear. Magnamalo also has incredible strength as it can pick up large monsters like Arzuros and Tobi-Kadachi, using only its jaw with no effort. Needless to say, Magnamalo will be one heck of a fight. Tobi-Kadachi

Returning from Monster Hunter World is the electric flying-squirrel/lizard hybrid, Tobi-Kadachi. Tobi is swift and is capable of gliding through the air using a special membrane attached to its legs. Tobi attacks its prey using claw swipes, bites, and smashing you with its massive bushy tail. When it feels threatened, Tobi-Kadachi will find a nearby tree and rub its body against it to build up static electricity and store it in its fur. Once it's fully charged, Tobi's attacks will be stronger and inflict Thunderblight. This nasty status effect makes players more susceptible to being stunned, leaving them vulnerable to attack. Bird Wyverns Bird Wyverns are reminiscent of real-life birds and their ancient ancestors – velociraptors. The kind that resembles birds tend to be loners that rely on their speed and flight to hunt their prey. On the other hand, their flightless raptor cousins form packs to overwhelm their prey with sheer numbers. Aknosom

The Aknosom is a very peculiar Bird Wyvern that resembles a Crane bird. At first glance, it may not look tough, but one false move and Aknosom will sweep you off your feet. With graceful movements similar to a martial artist, it can slap you with its huge wings and kick with its talons. Aknosom can also fly and shoot fireballs from its beak. When Aknosom gets enraged, it will lose its composed fighting style and go berserk. Constantly using its peak to skewer you and charge at you using the frills on its head like a battering ram. Great Izuchi

The Great Izuchi is a devious Bird Wyvern that sneak attacks prey using its hooked claws and tail. When it feels backed into a corner, the Great Izuchi will call forth lesser Izuchi to fight by its side. When this happens, the fight becomes more difficult as all Izuchi attack in unison, never letting its opponant catch a break. It is best to take out the lesser Izuchi first to give yourself more breathing room before going after the Great Izuchi. Great Wroggi

The Great Wroggi is a poisonous Bird Wyvern that originated in Monster Hunter 3. It will attack using its claws, tail and spit poisonous mist at prey. The Poison status effect will slowly drain your health away for a limited time or until you cure it with an Antidote potion. When Great Wroggi gets enraged, it will puff up its poisonous dewlap sac and call forth lesser Wroggi to assist it. Fortunately, a pack of Wroggi isn't as co-ordinated as a pack of Izuchi, but it would still be wise to get rid of the annoying pests first. Pukei-Pukei

Pukei-Pukei was one of the first monsters you hunt in Monster Hunter World and now it has come back for Monster Hunter Rise. Pukei-Pukei is the first reptilian Bird Wyvern that can fly, just like its feathered cousins. Pukei-Pukei's main methods of attack are stomping you with its feet, smacking you with its tail and giant tongue, and spit poisonous saliva. When Pukei-Pukei gets enraged, its skin and feathers will change color just like its real-life inspiration, the chameleon. To gain an advantage in battle, it seeks out poisonous plants and eats them to gain their properties. Pukei-Pukei's poison spit will become more potent and is now capable of expelling poisonous gas from its tail. Kulu-Yaku The Kulu-Yaku was one of Monster Hunter World's passive monsters. It's a flightless, avian type Bird Wyvern that doesn't fight back unless provoked and would much rather avoid conflict altogether. However, when it has no choice it will put up a decent fight. Kulu-Yaku will kick you with its feet, hit you with its claws, and peck you in the face with its peak. When it feels its life is in dire peril, Kulu-Yaku will dig into the ground and pull out a rock or a discarded pot to use as a weapon. Don't underestimate Kulu-Yaku once gets its talons on a weapon because one hit from it can instantly stun you. Not to mention Kulu-Yaku can also use whatever it picks up to block melee attacks. Once it's damaged enough, Kulu-Yaku will retreat to its nest to eat eggs it has stolen from other monsters to heal itself. Amphibians Amphibians are a scarce type of monster in the Monster Hunter series. They have characteristics and body types similar to real amphibians and amphibious fish. They are slow but large and powerful creatures to hunt. Tetranadon

Tetranadon is a big, gluttonous Amphibian that looks like a hybrid between a platypus and a frog with a turtle shell covered in moss. It can spit giant blobs of water to inflict the Waterblight status effect, which can weaken your stamina recovery. Tetranadon can also jump in the air to squash you, slap you in the face with its paws, and toss you around like a ragdoll. Eventually, it will start to gobble up gravel to expand its stomach and gain a significant strength boost. In this state, Tetranadon can cause minor earthquakes with its stomps and hurl giant rocks twice at you. Flying Wyverns The Flying Wyverns are the most famous and most common type of monster you will encounter. They range from bipedal, two-winged reptiles or mammals that will take to the skies to rain destruction from above. In contrast, there are quadrupedal Flying Wyverns with wings attached to their forearms that prefer to fight on the ground. Rathalos

Rathalos is the mascot of the Monster Hunter series and has been in every game since Monster Hunter 1. This classic Flying Wyvern's arsenal includes poisonous claws, a massive club-shaped tail, and the ability to spit massive fireballs. Rathalos' most dangerous ability is its mastery of flight. It can fly to great heights and use all of its moves while in the air. Not to mention it can grab you with its claws and then slam you into the ground from a high altitude. There's a reason why Rathalos has been dubbed the 'King of the Skies.' Brute Wyverns Brute Wyverns a massive monsters with body types resembling that of a Tyrannosaurus Rex. As the name implies, these creatures rely on brute strength and not much else in a fight. With powerful hind legs that can easily crush stone and surprisingly agility given their size, exercise extreme caution when fighting these juggernauts. Anjaneth Originally from Monster Hunter World, Anjaneth is the quintessential Brute Wyvern. It looks nearly identical to a T-Rex and it has all strength, speed, and aggression of its real-life counterpart. What makes Anjaneth stand out though is its ability to breathe fire from its mouth and nostrils to scorch its prey. Aside from setting you on fire, Anjaneth can stomp you with its legs and crush you to mulch with its jaws. When Anjaneth gets angry, dorsal fins will sprout from its back and will start roaring like a madman. Its physical strength will increase to the point where Anjaneth can rip the ground apart with its teeth alone. Leviathans Leviathans are large, aquatic monsters that have adapted to living on land and underwater. However, some Leviathans break that expectation by being capable of swimming in molten lava. They have body types similar to marine reptiles like crocodiles or iguanas. Royal Ludroth

The Royal Ludroth is a fairly large Leviathan that debuted in Monster Hunter 3. Its main distinguishing feature is its yellow mane, which can absorb water like a sponge. This 'sponge mane' provides extra protection against predators and prevents dehydration while walking on land. If its 'sponge mane' gets damaged, Royal Ludroth will try to submerge it in water to repair it. Royal Ludroth's attacks include spitting mucus that induces Waterblight, slashing with razor-sharp claws, and rolling around like a rolling pin. Royal Ludroth can even launch itself at you like a missile by releasing the water stored in its mane like a water jet. One thing to note is that there are lesser Ludroth as well, but the Royal Ludroth doesn't form packs with its smaller brethren. The big ones travel alone while the lesser Ludroth travel in small groups. Somnacanth

Somnacanth is a highly dangerous, serpentine Leviathan that is extremely territorial. It mostly travels at night and has been mistaken for a mermaid due to its silhouette cast against the moonlit sky. If you encounter this slippery customer, be careful because this monster can put you to sleep by breathing sleeping powder in your face. Aside from a sleep-inducing breath attack, Somnacanth can also run circles around its prey with exceptional speed to slash at your blind spots with its sharp claws. After taking enough damage, Somnacanth will seek a clam to consume it, instantly healing its wounds. Fanged Beasts Fanged Beasts are 100% mammal type monsters, with body structures akin to real-life bears, pigs, monkeys, and elephants. They're smaller than most monster classes, but they make up for their small stature with speed and power. Arzuros

Arzuros is a bear Fanged Beast that originally debuted in Monster Hunter Portable 3rd on the Playstation Portable. Arzuros is a simple creature with simple needs – gorging on honey and fish. If anything tries to get in the way of that, Aruzros will fight tooth and claw for its favorite food. Even going so far as to engage in Turf Wars with much larger monsters like Tetranadon. Arzuros' attacks consist of smashing you with its hardened forearms, ramming you with its body, and smothering you in bear hugs. When it gets injured or hungry, Arzuros will try to find some honey to eat, which will refill its health and stamina. Bishaten

Bishaten is a flying marsupial monkey that likes to pull pranks on both hunters and monsters alike. These pranks include taking out fruit Bishaten keeps in its belly pouch and tossing them at its targets. These fruits have all sorts of status effects that can make you look like a fool, much to the Fanged Beast's amusement. However, it's all fun and games until Bishaten starts fighting seriously. It can hover in the air to perform a corkscrew divebomb attack and smack you with its winged forearms. Bishaten also has a powerful tail, which it uses as a weapon. It can also stand on its tail to stay out of reach from melee attacks and safely toss more fruit at you.