What is Monster Hunter Rise?

Monster Hunter Rise is the next mainline game in the Monster Hunter series, following Monster Hunter World on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

In Monster Hunter Rise, you'll find yourself in the "ninja-inspired" Kamura Village. You'll discover the locals telling you that a horrible beast has been spotted nearby, and it threatens to plunge the world into chaos, just like another monster did half a century ago. The villagers will turn to you, as a Monster Hunter, to slay these dangerous monsters and prevent another disaster. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo Like the other Monster Hunter games, you will hunt monsters by slaying them or capturing them for even more rewards. The loot you gain from carving up monster remains and captures allows you to craft new armor and weapons, making it easier to take on tougher monsters. The different armor sets not only look cool, but they provide useful skills for your specific playstyle and preferred weapon — there will be a ton of options, so experimentation is critical. Monster Hunter Rise continues to have the 14 weapon types from other mainline games: Great Sword, Long Sword, Sword and Shield, Dual Blades, Hammer, Hunting Horn, Lance, Gunlance, Switch Axe, Insect Glaive, Charge Blade, Light Bowgun, Heavy Bowgun, and Bow.

One of the new areas that Monster Hunter Rise will feature is called the Shrine Ruins. It was once a spiritual place, but it appears to have fallen into shambles and has been taken over by monsters. What is the gameplay like in Monster Hunter Rise?

Before Monster Hunter World, the Monster Hunter games did not have open-world maps, it was cumbersome to use items during battles, and gathering resources and making items on-the-fly was slow and tedious. However, Monster Hunter World brought about many quality of life improvements to the franchise, and those changes are being carried over to Rise.

In Monster Hunter Rise, you will find open world exploration for each map, so there will no longer be loading screens between areas. The map will just be one large locale to explore seamlessly, just like in Monster Hunter World, but with slightly toned down graphics. It also appears that the QOL changes from World when it comes to item management and gathering will continue in Rise.

There is a new gameplay element in Rise: the Wirebug. This looks like a bug that will always be with the player, similar to the Scoutflies that debuted in World. With the Wirebug, hunters are able to easily traverse and explore terrain like cliffs and elevated platforms that they wouldn't be able to reach otherwise. The Wirebug can also be combined with certain attacks, giving players new options in battle. In addition to your feline friends, the Palicos, Monster Hunter Rise also introduces a new companion: Palamutes. What do the Palamutes and Palicos do in Monster Hunter Rise?

Palicos are not new and have always been a part of the Monster Hunter franchise. Palicos are companions that you can take with you on your hunting quests, and they will support you in battle by healing you or getting hits in on a monster. They can also take some heat off of you if you need to use a potion or item. And when you're not in combat, Palicos can help you gather useful resources.

Palamutes, on the other hand, are brand new to Monster Hunter Rise. From what we've seen so far, Palamutes can help attack monsters, and they also double as a mount to traverse the map quicker than by on foot. You're allowed to take two animal companions out on quests. You can take two Palicos or two Palamutes, or one of each. Hunters will also be able to interact with Palamutes by doing things like shaking paws, giving them a treat, or just petting them. Are there new monsters in Monster Hunter Rise?

As with every new Monster Hunter title, there are new flagship monsters that are introduced. We got to see four new, never-before-seen beasts in early trailers and gameplay footage.

Magnamalo : This is the new flagship monster for Rise. It is a Fanged Wyvern that "relentlessly attacks foes." It reminds me a bit of my personal favorite, Zinogre.

: This is the new flagship monster for Rise. It is a Fanged Wyvern that "relentlessly attacks foes." It reminds me a bit of my personal favorite, Zinogre. Aknosom : This is a new Bird Wyvern that is also very territorial.

: This is a new Bird Wyvern that is also very territorial. Great Izuchi : Another Bird Wyvern, but with a scythe-like tail that is deadly to its prey.

: Another Bird Wyvern, but with a scythe-like tail that is deadly to its prey. Tetranadon: This is an amphibian beast with a gigantic, rotund body. It appears to be very gluttonous and can swallow anything that moves. Will there be any returning monsters in Monster Hunter Rise? There has been no official confirmation of what monsters will be making a return in Monster Hunter Rise, but I'm sure we will see some familiar faces. Some early leaks on Reddit hint towards Tobi Kadachi, Nerscylla, and Arzuros as some possibilities. Can I play with friends in Monster Hunter Rise?

Multiplayer has always been a big part of Monster Hunter games, and we're sure that Rise will be no different. If previous Monster Hunter games are any indicator, we should expect multiplayer hunts with up to three other players. Early images show animal companions battling alongside a group of at least three hunters, so they seem to have changed it from previous games, where you could only bring a Palico companion if the group was only two hunters. And hopefully, multiplayer can be more streamlined. Previously in World, multiplayer only happened at certain points, and you couldn't skip cutscenes. It hasn't been confirmed yet for Rise, but hopefully, Capcom made improvements to how multiplayer works. A Nintendo Switch Online subscription will likely be required if you want to hunt with friends online. Does Monster Hunter Rise work with amiibo?

Capcom has confirmed that there will be three amiibo available for Rise: Palamute, Palico, and Magnamalo. The Monster Hunter Rise amiibo will be store-exclusive, and the store depends on your region: US: GameStop

GameStop Canada: EB Games

EB Games Europe: My Nintendo Store What bonuses come with Monster Hunter Rise?