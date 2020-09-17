The Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase was held today and listed several games that will be coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2020 and beyond. The first announcement of the day revealed that Monster Hunter Rise will release on the hybrid console on March 26, 2021.

The game takes place in the "ninja-inspired" land of Kamura Village. A horrific beast has been spotted nearby and it's feared that it will plunge the world into chaos as another monster did half a century before. It's up to you to take down massive monsters either on your own or with a friends to prevent another calamity from befalling your world.

You'll see familiar creatures from previous games including the Felyne species and more. Additionally, players will have "Palamute" canine companions, which they can ride around the map. These dog-like companions will also assist you in battle and according to the game's Nintendo page, "add exciting new layers to the already robust combat that Monster Hunter is known for."

As with everything game-related right now, the release for this game is subject to change due to COVID-19.