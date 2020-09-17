What you need to know
- Monster Hunter Rise was announced for Nintendo Switch during today's Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase.
- The upcoming game allows you to explore lush lands and take down massive beasts.
- It releases on Nintendo Switch March 26, 2021.
- Pre-orders are not yet available for Monster Hunter Rise.
The Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase was held today and listed several games that will be coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2020 and beyond. The first announcement of the day revealed that Monster Hunter Rise will release on the hybrid console on March 26, 2021.
The game takes place in the "ninja-inspired" land of Kamura Village. A horrific beast has been spotted nearby and it's feared that it will plunge the world into chaos as another monster did half a century before. It's up to you to take down massive monsters either on your own or with a friends to prevent another calamity from befalling your world.
You'll see familiar creatures from previous games including the Felyne species and more. Additionally, players will have "Palamute" canine companions, which they can ride around the map. These dog-like companions will also assist you in battle and according to the game's Nintendo page, "add exciting new layers to the already robust combat that Monster Hunter is known for."
As with everything game-related right now, the release for this game is subject to change due to COVID-19.
Video game money
Nintendo Gift Card
A gift card for gamers
Nintendo Gift Cards make it super easy to gift video games to friends or family. They come in various amounts and allow you to make purchases off of the Nintendo eShop.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The new Roomba i3 is the most affordable self-emptying vacuum from iRobot
Robot vacuums are great, but you've still got to empty the bin on most robots every time it finishes cleaning. How about an affordable robot vacuum that does that for you, as well? That's what the iRobot i3 brings to the table.
watchOS 7 brings ECG to Colombia, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and U.A.E.
Apple Watch users in a selection of new countries can now make use of the lifesaving ECG feature.
Apple's AirPods Studio headphones have been leaked and... oh dear
Twitter leaker Fudge has shared a photo that "probably" shows Apple's sports variant of its rumored AirPods Studio headphones. It's not good viewing.
Every amiibo compatible with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch. To get more out of your game, along with a high-quality figurine, check out our list of compatible Zelda amiibo.