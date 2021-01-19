Monster Hunter Rise Tips Guide: How to slay Arzuros Preparation

Stock up on Potions and traps at camp before tracking down Arzuros. The Arzuros doesn't have any attacks that inflict status effects, so there's no need for Nulberries or Antidotes. So, all you will need is Potions to keep your health topped up and traps to immobilize the Arzuros. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more While exploring, be sure to interact with the endemic life to give you some assistance in battle. For example, Spiribirds can permanently boost your health, stamina, defense, and attacks stats for the whole hunt. For more details, check out our list of endemic life for Monster Hunter Rise (so far). Monster Hunter Rise Guide: List of endemic life (so far) Here's a secret tip: if you happen to run into a beehive, grab some honey. It can help create an opening to damage Arzuros, which we will elaborate on later. Make sure to turn off the auto-craft option for Mega-Potions first in the crafting menu. Otherwise, the honey will automatically be used to make a Mega-Potion. Monster Hunter Rise Tips Guide: How to slay Arzuros The Hunt

Arzuros are aggressive and territorial, so they will attack anything that comes near it. When it growls in your face, it will proceed to attack. The Arzuro has a simple but effective move-set: Arzuros will take huge swings at you with its hardened forearms that look like spiked clubs. Sometimes it will lunge with both arms to quickly close the gap with its prey.

It will rush towards you to slam you with its body. Arzuros will make u-turns while charging in case it misses its target.

Arzuros will try to sit on top of you if you attack it from behind for too long.

If you try to attack Arzuros from a high place it can't get to, it will chuck a boulder at you. Honey

On occasion, the Arzuros will try to crush you in a bear bug, then toss you far away. If you have some honey in your inventory during this attack, the Arzuros will steal it and immediately start eating it. The honey it consumes will heal its wounds and restore lost stamina. At first, you would think this is a bad thing. But Arzuros will take its sweet time eating and ignore everyone until the honey is knocked out of its hands. So, this actually becomes a golden opportunity to do a lot of damage, and you would be able to out-damage any health the Arzuros gets back. Enraged

After taking enough damage, the Arzuros will roar and become enraged. While enraged, Arzuros' attacks are faster and stronger. It is also able to escape from traps more easily. The Arzuros gains a new attack while enraged: an instant charge attack that will send you flying. Arzuros will stay enraged until it calms down, is put to sleep, or becomes exhausted. Exhausted

After becoming enraged enough times or being hit in the head by weapons that deal stun damage, Arzuros will become exhausted. You can tell if Arzuros is exhausted when it starts drooling and takes a moment to catch its breath. While Arzuros is exhausted, its attacks will be slower, stay in Pitfall Traps longer, and trip over itself when making charge attacks. The Arzuros will stay exhausted until it becomes enraged again or regains its stamina. Monster Hunter Rise Tips Guide: How to slay Arzuros Weaknesses and breakable parts

Arzuros' whole body is pretty soft, so it will take full damage from your weapons. You can cause the Arzuros to fall over if you repeatedly damage the legs. Its arms are the only tough body part, but you can break their armor plating to make them vulnerable. Arzuros is weak against fire elemental weapons. Arzuros is susceptible to poison, paralysis, sleep, blastblight, elemental blights, Shock Traps, Pitfall Traps, and Flash Bombs. Arzuros can be KO'd using weapons that deal stun damage like Hammers or Hunting Horns, for example. You can mount Arzuros after dealing enough damage with Wirebug and aerial attacks or using the Puppet Spider on it. Monster Hunter Rise Tips Guide: How to slay Arzuros Materials Here is a list of materials you can obtain from Arzuros:

Material How to obtain Beast Tear An uncommon account item obtained by grabbing a random drop from Arzuros. Arzuros Pelt A common material obtained by grabbing random material drops from Arzuros and carving its dead body. Arzuros Shell A common material obtained by grabbing random material drops from Arzuros and carving its dead body. Arzuros Brace A uncommon material obtained by breaking the arms, grabbing random material drops from Arzuros, and carving its dead body. Jumbo Bone A uncommon material obtained by carving Arzuros' dead body. Sushi Fish A healing item that randomly drops when you fight Arzuros in shallow waters like a river.

Ready to slay the Arzuros? Now that you know what this Fanged Beast is capable of, you are ready to take on the Arzuros. We hope this guide helps make this hunt more bearable for you. Good luck and happy hunting.