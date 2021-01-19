Rise over the monsters Monster Hunter Rise Grab your friends and animal companions to hunt vicious monsters in Monster Hunter Rise for the Nintendo Switch. Confront towering beasts with over the top weapons, traverse beautiful locales using the Wirebug, and uncover the origins of the cataclysmic event known as 'The Rampage.' $60 on Amazon

Preparation

Before you begin looking for the Great Izuchi, grab some Potions and traps at the base camp tent. The Great Izuchi doesn't have any status effect attacks, so all you need is Potions to keep your health in good condition and traps to immobilize the Great Izuchi. When you are out in the field, keep an eye out for endemic life because they can provide boons in the hunt. For example, Spiribirds can give a permanent boost to your stats for the whole mission, and elemental beetles can inflict a monster with an elemental status effect. For more details, check out our list of endemic life for Monster Hunter Rise (so far) for Monster Hunter Rise.

The Hunt

You can find the Great Izuchi roaming around with its pack or, on a scarce occasion, see it grooming the regular Izuchi's fur. If it spots you, the whole Izuchi pack will immediately attack you all at once. Great Izuchi only has a few attacks in its repertoire: The Great Izuchi's main weapon is its sharp tail shaped like a scythe. It can spin it around or do an overhead slam to try to split you in two. If it performs the overhead slam attack, the tail will be stuck to the ground, providing a brief opening for you to attack.

Great Izuchi will sometimes spit in your face if you are far away or on a platform it can't get to. It doesn't do much damage, but it's still not a pleasant thing to experience.

It will rush towards you to rip and tear you to pieces with its claws. Izuchi Pack

On its own, the Great Izuchi is not too difficult, but when its smaller brethren back it up, that's when the hunt gets complicated. The Great Izuchi will bark out commands to the regular Izuchi to perform team-up attacks to overwhelm their quarry. The regular Izuchi themselves are relentless, constantly making small attacks that cause you to trip over. The Great Izuchi will immediately attack while you're trying to get back from the regular Izuchi's onslaught. It's best to take out the smaller Izuchi first, so you only have the Great Izuchi to deal with. Though keep in mind, the Great Izuchi will call forth more Izuchi to replace any dead ones. Enraged

The Great Izuchi will become enraged after taking a sufficient beating. While enraged, the Great Izuchi's attacks will hit harder and faster. It can also escape from traps more quickly. Great Izuchi will stay enraged until it calms down, is put to sleep, or becomes exhausted. Exhausted

After becoming enraged enough times or being hit frequently in the head by weapons that deal stun damage, Great Izuchi will become exhausted. You will tell when the Great Izuchi is exhausted when It starts drooling and is out of breath. The Great Izuchi's attacks will be slower; it will stay in Pitfall Traps longer and will sometimes stop attacking to catch its breath. The Great Izuchi will stay exhausted until it becomes enraged again or regains its stamina.

Weaknesses and breakable parts

Great Izuchi has no defensive body parts; therefore, it will take full damage anywhere on its body. You can break Great Izuchi's tail to reduce the damage it can cause. Its head can also be broken for extra material drops. Great Izuchi is rigorously weak to fire elemental weapons. Great Izuchi is susceptible to poison, paralysis, sleep, blastblight, elemental blights, Shock Traps, Pitfall Traps, and Flash Bombs. Great Izuchi can be KO'd using weapons that deal stun damage. You can mount Great Izuchi after dealing enough damage with Wirebug and aerial attacks or using the Puppet Spider on it.

Materials

Material How to obtain Wyvern's Tear An uncommon account item obtained by grabbing a random drop from Great Izuchi. Great Izuchi Hide A common material obtained by breaking any body part, grabbing random material drops from Great Izuchi, and carving its dead body. Great Izuchi Pelt A common material obtained by breaking any body part, grabbing random material drops from Great Izuchi, and carving its dead body. Screamer Sac A uncommon material obtained by grabbing random material drops from Great Izuchi and carving its dead body.

You can also carve Izuchi Tails, Sharp Claws, and Izuchi Hides from the regular Izuchi. Ready to slay the Great Izuchi? Now you know what to expect, you are ready to take on this pack of scythe-wielding Bird Wyverns. We hope this guide helps you slay the Great Izuchi. Good luck and happy hunting.

Monster Hunter Rise will launch for the Nintendo Switch on March 26, 2021.