Monster Hunter Rise Tips Guide: How to slay Mizutsune Preparation

To start things off, stock on potions, Nulberries, and Cleansers in your camp tent. Mizutsune has some nasty status effects, and Nulberries and Cleansers will help cure them. You can also grab a Pitfall trap and some Barrel Bombs from the tent. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more When you go out into the field, be on the look for endemic life as they can be a great boon in the fight ahead. For example, Spiribirds can grant permanent buffs to your health, stamina, attack, and defense stats, even if you faint during a fight. Other endemic life can be kept in a cage to be used as items for later. For example, the Puppet Spider is an exceptional endemic lifeform, as it can stun a large monster and make it instantly mountable. Tracking down an Antidobra would also be beneficial as it can cure and prevent Mizutsune's unique status effect for a few minutes. Once you have gathered your buffs and endemic life, it's time to slay the Mizutsune. Monster Hunter Rise Tips Guide: How to slay Mizutsune The Hunt

When you approach Mizutsune, it isn't hostile at first. It will attack if provoked or if you stick around for too long. Once provoked, Mizutsune will jump back and roar. This is where the hunt begins. Mizutsune has a plethora of attacks at its disposal: Mizutsune will rear back and raise one of its claws in the air before striking. Move to the opposite side of whatever claw is raised to avoid getting hit. If it raises both claws in the air, Mizutsune will do a body slam with a big radius.

Mizustune's giant tail hits pretty hard and fast. It swings in a diagonal overhead arc, and you can avoid it by dodging forward, underneath it as it's coming down. If you try to dodge away from it, you will probably still get hit because Mizustune's tail has a long-range.

Mizutsune has a couple of bite attacks. It can bite once, which does minor damage, and a small flinch or bite twice, which does more damage and a hard knockdown.

Mizutsune can fire a highly pressurized water beam from its mouth. It can also make a combo attack with the beam to fire upwards and immediately fire in a 180-degree radius. Picking off both aerial and ground-based targets. Some of Mizutsune's attacks can inflict the Waterblight status effect. Waterblight severely slows down your stamina recovery, which can be detrimental for weapons that rely on stamina. You can cure Waterblight by dodge rolling or eating a Nulberry. You can also prevent it by wearing armor with high water resistance or with the Blightproof armor skill. Be careful whenever Mizutsune roars because you will be stunned for a few seconds if you get caught within its range. You can dodge roll through the roar (though the timing is tight), block it with shields, or use Silkbind attacks that grant Super Armor or Invincibility-Frames to shrug it off. Also, equipping armor that comes with the Earplugs armor skill negates monster roars entirely. Bubbleblight

Mizutsune's secret weapon is a unique substance that it produces called 'Bubblefoam.' This foam can increase Mizustune's movements and be used as projectile bubbles. Mizustune will often spin around to fling these bubbles in the air or directly fire them from its mouth. It can also throw the bubbles at you using its tail. These bubbles have different effects depending on what color they are. White bubbles do minor damage; red bubbles grant a small attack boost, and green bubbles heal you. In addition to their unique effects, all bubbles have the ability to inflict the 'Bubbleblight' status effect when they hit someone. Bubbleblight is a unique status effect only Mizutsune can inflict. This status effect has two stages depending on how many times you get hit by the bubbles: The first stage is when you get by a bubble once. In this state, Bubbleblight grants a small boost to your walking speed and dodge roll distance. If you get hit by another bubble in the first stage, you will enter the second stage, which is a lot more dangerous. In the second stage, you will lose control of your footing and start to slide all over the place. To get rid of this status effect, you must use a Cleanser, an Antidobra, or get hit by an attack that isn't Mizutsune's bubbles. It also goes away on its own after a long period of time. You can pop Mizutsune's bubbles with attacks before they have a chance to hit you, and you can block them with shields. Enraged After receiving enough damage, Mizutsune will roar, and the frills on its body will glow red, signifying that it has become enraged.

When enraged, Mizutsune will hit harder, gain new attacks, escape traps more easily and will cover itself in Bubblefoam: Mizutsune can now slide across the map using the foam covering its body. The foam will allow Mizustune to fire its bubbles or the water beam while sliding simultaneously.

It will jump around to cover the whole area with bubbles.

It will jump backward before leaping forward to do a somersault strike with its tail.

Mizutsune's most deadly attack is when it will spin around thrice to launch bubbles and then fire the water beam.

Mizutsune can now fire a ginormous bubble that deals massive damage and inflict Waterblight. Mizutsune will stay enraged until it calms down, goes to sleep, or becomes exhausted. Exhausted

After raging enough or taking enough blows to the head with blunt weapons, Mizutsune's frills will wilt and become exhausted. Mizutsune will be weakened in this state. Its attacks will be slower, take brief breaks to catch its breath, and even trip over its own foam. Leaving it helpless for you to damage it. If Mizutsune gets caught in a Pitfall trap while exhausted, it will be stuck in there longer than normal. This condition lasts for a short time or until Mizutsune becomes enraged again, so you must make the most out of this opening. Monster Hunter Rise Tips Guide: How to slay Mizutsune Weaknesses and breakable parts

MIzutsune has a few weak spots where you can deal the most damage and break body parts: You can break Mizustune's head twice for materials and openings. Dealing enough damage to the head will cause Mizutsune to fall over, leaving it vulnerable to attack. Be mindful that when Mizutsune is tripped while enraged, it will fly across the floor thanks to the Bubblefoam. So have your Wirebugs ready to chase after it.

It's back is decent, a weak spot for ranged weapons and aerial attacks. It can be broken to obtain material drops.

Mizutsune's tail can be cut, so it has less range for its tail whip attacks. You can carve the dismembered tail for materials.

Its claws are not a weak spot, but they can be broken, so they deal less damage and drop materials. Weapons that deal Thunder or Dragon elemental damage are potent against Mizutsune. Mizutsune is susceptible to poison, paralysis, sleep, blastblight, elemental blights, Shock Traps, Pitfall Traps, and Flash Bombs. Mizutsune can also be KO'd by weapons that deal stun damage. You can also mount Mizutsune after dealing enough damage with Wirebug and aerial attacks or using the Puppet Spider on it. Monster Hunter Rise Tips Guide: How to slay Mizutsune Materials Here is a list of materials you can acquire from Mizutsune.

Material How to obtain Wyvern's Tear An uncommon account item obtained by grabbing a random drop from Mizutsune. Mizutsune Scale A common material obtained by breaking any body part, grabbing random material drops from Mizutsune, and carving its dead body. Mizutsune Claw A common material obtained by breaking the claws, grabbing random material drops from Mizutsune, and carving its dead body. Mizutsune Purplefur An uncommon material can be obtained by breaking the back, grabbing random material drops from Mizutsune, and carving its dead body. Mizutsune Tail An uncommon material can be obtained by cutting off the tail and carving it and carving its dead body. Bubblefoam An uncommon material obtained by grabbing random material drops from Mizutsune and carving its dead body. Mizutsune Plate A rare material obtained by breaking either the back or head twice, grabbing random material drops from Mizutsune, and carving its dead body.

Ready to take on the Mizutsune? Now that preparations are complete, you are now ready to slay the Mizutsune. We hope this guide helps you overcome this slippery serpent. Good luck and happy hunting.

Monster Hunter Rise will launch for the Nintendo Switch on March 26, 2021.