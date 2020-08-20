What you need to know
- Mophie is releasing new batteries today.
- There are three new powerstations to choose from.
- They feature universal charging and fast-charge technology.
Mophie has today announced three new universal powerstations for charging mobile devices.
In a press release today the company stated:
mophie, a ZAGG Brands company, and the No. 1 external battery brand in the U.S.1, today unveiled four new universal power solutions designed to charge mobile devices at the fastest speed possible. The powerstation®, powerstation XXL, powerstation wireless XL, and powerstation wireless stand each feature the ability to charge multiple devices through a versatile USB-C PD input/output port and USB-A port, providing portable power when it's needed most. The mophie powerstation batteries are accentuated by a premium fabric finish and are lightweight and portable to easily fit in a bag.
The new outlets are the powerstation and powerstation XXL, as well as the powerstation wireless XL. mophie has also announced a new powerstation wireless stand.
All of these include Priority Charging, recharging your device before the station itself, LED power indicators, and triple-test certified lithium-polymer batteries.
The powerstation features a 10,000 mAh battery and can charge two devices at the same time, the XXL features twice the capacity, and can charge up to three devices:
The all-new mophie powerstation and powerstation XXL contain a 10,000mAh battery, and a 20,000mAh battery respectively for effortless charging of any phone, tablet, or USB device. The powerstation can charge two devices at once, while the powerstation XXL can charge three devices simultaneously through the USB-A and USB-C ports. The versatile fast-charge USB-C PD port can be used to quickly recharge the powerstations or charge a mobile device at up to 18W output, providing up to a 50% battery charge in just 30 minutes3. A premium fabric finish and TPU border add style and prevent scuffs and scratches.
The powerstation wireless XL also features a 10,000 mAh battery with built-in wireless output for any Qi-enabled device. Finally, mophie's wireless stand will power up to three devices simultaneously with its 8,000 mAh battery.
The new powerstations are all available at mophie.com, and will arrive in stores in the coming weeks. Prices start at just $49.95.
