- Mophie unveiled its powerstation USB-C 3XL is now available in gray.
- The 26,000mAh battery features dedicated USB-C input and output ports.
- It's available now from Amazon for $200.
Mophie on Wednesday officially announced its powerstation USB-C 3XL universal battery is now available in gray. The battery, which comes with a capacity of 26,000mAh, was previously available in black.
One of the biggest draws of Mophie's big battery is its ability to juice up the Apple MacBook. In fact, it can deliver up to 18 hours of extra battery life for Apple's 12-inch laptop. That makes the portable battery an excellent travel companion.
With dedicated USB-C PD input and output ports, mophie's powerstation delivers fast charging and recharging with speeds up to 45W and can charge select iPhones 50 percent in just 30 minutes. An additional high-output USB-A port quickly and conveniently charges a second device simultaneously.
Additionally, the powerstation USB-C 3XL comes equipped with Priority+ Charging, which will charge connected devices before recharging itself. Mophie said the battery is also triple-test certified "to ensure peak performance and safe operation."
You can pick up the powerstation USB-C 3XL in gray from mophie.com or Amazon for $200.
