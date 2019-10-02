Mophie on Wednesday officially announced its powerstation USB-C 3XL universal battery is now available in gray. The battery, which comes with a capacity of 26,000mAh, was previously available in black.

One of the biggest draws of Mophie's big battery is its ability to juice up the Apple MacBook. In fact, it can deliver up to 18 hours of extra battery life for Apple's 12-inch laptop. That makes the portable battery an excellent travel companion.

The battery also features dedicated USB-C input and output ports.