What you need to know Mophie has released three new Powerstation battery packs.

The new battery packs feature USB-C, Lightning, and wireless charging.

All three are exclusive to Apple.com and Apple stores.

Mophie, one of the most popular brands behind charging, has just released three new battery packs to their lineup. All three are, as announced in the company's press release, only available at Apple.com, select Apple stores, and at Mophie's own website. All three Powerstations come with the ability to charge them with a lightning cable, with the majority having one actually built into the battery pack itself. They all include a traditional USB-A port as well to charge all of the devices that aren't quite upgraded to USB-C yet. A four-dot LED light alerts you to the current level of charge, and each is lightweight enough to throw in a bag and take it along with you. All of those similarities aside, there are some valid differences between these chargers that make them unique.

The first is the Powerstation, which sports a 6000mAh battery that can give you iPhone over 32 hours worth of extra battery life. It is the only of the three chargers to also feature an 18W fast-charging USB-C port that can charge an iPhone to 50% battery in under thirty minutes. You can also charge two devices at one time by plugging one into the USB-C port and another into the USB-A port. The Powestation features a fabric and TPU finish to give it a textured but grippy feel.