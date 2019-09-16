What you need to know
- Mophie's 3-in-1 wireless charging pad now comes in a black suede finish.
- The wireless charging pad can charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at the same time.
- It's available now for $140 through Mophie's website.
Just in time for the iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 5, Mophie on Monday introduced a sleek fabric version of its 3-in-1 wireless charging pad. This is the same charger Apple started selling in its stores, just in a nice new finish.
Available now for $140, the 3-in-1 wireless charging pad conveniently charges the iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at once. What sets it apart is the charging pad's attention to detail.
To ensure a seamless charging experience for all three devices, it features a dedicated cavity for AirPods, and an integrated magnetic charging stand for Apple Watch that holds it at an ideal angle for Nightstand Mode with an unobstructed view of the screen.
Mophie's charger can deliver up to 7.5W of power, and works with iPhone cases up to 3mm thick. For anyone with multiple Apple devices, Mophie's 3-in-1 charger is the ultimate accessory, and it deserves a spot on your nightstand.
You can purchase the 3-in-1 wireless charging pad today from mophie.com and will also be available from other retailers soon.
AirPower but better
Mophie 3-in-1 wireless charging pad
Mophie's newest wireless charging pad is for the ultimate Apple fan — and now it's available in a sleek suede finish. The new materials give the charger a more refined, premium look while still retaining the functionality we've come to love.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.