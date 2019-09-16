Mophie today launched its new convertible wireless charger called the Wireless Charging Stand. As the convertible nature suggests, you'll be able to easily shift it from stand mode to pad mode to charge up your Qi-enabled devices depending on your preference.

The design of the charger is similar to past Mophie wireless chargers. It comes with a smooth and polished finish that matches multiple settings. On top of being convertible, new wireless charger will also be able to charge up the any mobile device in either portrait or landscape modes.

The switch between stand or pad mode just involves just a simple slide out and lift mechanism. At the bottom of the charger lives a horizontal LED light alerting you to when your device is charging.

Additionally, the Wireless Charging Stand will be sold at Apple retail stores and through its online site. However, as of the writing of this post, the wireless charger had not gone up yet on Apple's site. It continues a partnership between the two companies. Earlier this year, Mophie launched a set of multi-device wireless chargers that were sold by Apple.

The Mophie Wireless Charging Stand will retail for $69.95 and is available now.

