What you need to know
- Mophie has announced the Powerstation Wireless XL.
- It packs a 10,000mAh battery and charges via USB-C and Lightning.
- It offers a USB-C PD 18W port and wireless charging.
Accessory maker Mophie has just announced the Powerstation Wireless XL and it looks pretty great. It packs a 10,000mAh battery inside and has multiple ways of charging your stuff – including wirelessly.
Wireless charging will have your iPhone and AirPods Pro charging without any messy cables, but there's also a USB-C output for those who want to charge a little more speedily. That port's rated for 18W Power Delivery and will quickly charge any modern iPhone with the required USB-C to Lightning cable.
Speaking of Lightning, that's how you'll charge the Powerstation Wireless XL, with a USB-C input also available. That way you can charge this thing using the same cable that you charge your iPhone with. Pretty clever, right?
The mophie powerstation wireless XL provides the iPhone with up to 55 hours of extra use as it contains a 10,000mAh battery. Featuring built-in wireless input and output, users can charge any Qi-enabled Apple device on contact, as well as re-charge the powerstation wireless XL through any Qi-compatible wireless charging pad. With a fast-charge USB-C PD port that delivers up to 18W output, iPhone users can get up to a 50% battery charge in just 30 minutes. Using both the USB-C port and wireless charging surface, two devices may be charged simultaneously for portable power whenever it's needed most.
All of this will set you back $99.95 direct from Apple's online store. There's no arguing that this battery pack is cheap, that's for sure.
