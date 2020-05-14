Accessory maker Mophie has just announced the Powerstation Wireless XL and it looks pretty great. It packs a 10,000mAh battery inside and has multiple ways of charging your stuff – including wirelessly.

Wireless charging will have your iPhone and AirPods Pro charging without any messy cables, but there's also a USB-C output for those who want to charge a little more speedily. That port's rated for 18W Power Delivery and will quickly charge any modern iPhone with the required USB-C to Lightning cable.

Speaking of Lightning, that's how you'll charge the Powerstation Wireless XL, with a USB-C input also available. That way you can charge this thing using the same cable that you charge your iPhone with. Pretty clever, right?